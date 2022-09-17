Football – Mercato

Transfers: The truth comes out for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer window

Posted on September 3, 2022 at 8:10 p.m. by The editorial staff



The soap opera Ronaldo will have ignited the press throughout the summer. A time announced on the side of Marseille where the rumors were linked, then on the side of Paris, Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Atletico de Madrid, the latest sending him to Napoli. But the Neapolitan sports director Cristiano Giuntoli wanted to restore the truth this Saturday.

While Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave at all costs Manchester United this summer to be able to play the Champions Leaguethe sixfold Ballon d’Or did not find a club capable of welcoming him. However, his agent Jorge Mendes tried everything to find a new team to match the ambitions of his protege.

Ronaldo sent all over Europe

Almost all European clubs playing in the Champions League have gone through it. This was the case of PSG, but also of Chelsea, of the’Atletico de Madrid and even of Sporting, training club Cristiano Ronaldo. The most concrete track, however, seemed to concern the Naples, that the Portuguese has often faced with the Juventus.

Cristiano Giuntoli denies Ronaldo rumor