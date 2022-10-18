Football – Mercato

Transfers: The whole truth about this colossal deal around Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 18, 2022 at 07:10



During the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to a large number of clubs and this was particularly the case with Napoli. The Italian press has indeed evoked an incredible operation which included a transfer of Victor Osimhen to Manchester United for 100M€, as well as a salary of the Portuguese fully supported.

Sometimes the transfer window has quite strange stories in store for us. This is the case this summer, with the desire to leave Cristiano Ronaldo, who could have returned to Serie A, but on the side of Napoli this time. It was only necessary that Manchester United agrees to cover his entire salary, while offering compensation of €100 million for the transfer of Victor Osimhen.

“I knew very well that people with other interests were going to come out full of rumors”

In an interview given to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli the agent of Victor Osimhen came to undermine this information. ” From the start this summer I wanted to be clear, because I knew very well that people with other interests were going to come out full of rumors ” has explained Roberto Calenda.

“Victor has always shown the desire to stay at Napoli”