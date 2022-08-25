Transfers: These times when Cristiano Ronaldo set the transfer window on fire this summer

Football – Mercato

These times when Cristiano Ronaldo set fire to the transfer window this summer

Posted on August 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



A few days before the end of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is still much talked about, but a clear destination for his transfer is not emerging. Announced in the biggest clubs in Europe, the Portuguese is however still at Manchester United and has entered the last year of his contract. However, at times, things got particularly heated in the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera.

The Chelsea/Mendes summit meeting and Tuchel’s response to a fan… in the United States!

At the very end of June, while the soap opera cristiano Ronaldo had just started, there was talk of an interview between Todd Boehlyco-owner of chelseaand Jorge Mendesagent of Cristiano Ronaldo. Eager to launch the Blues’ new sporting project after the sale of the club by Novel Abramovich with a star at its head, Boehly would have discussed with Mendes the possibility of bringing cristiano Ronaldo at the Blues . However, everything depended on the will of Thomas Tuchel to see a giant such as cristiano Ronaldo and not necessarily ready to make the sacrifices demanded by the coach of chelsea. The rumor after such magnitude that during the Premier League resident’s pre-season internship in the United States in early July, Tuchel was forced to say ” I will not tell anything “ in response to a fan’s question asking him if Ronaldo was coming to play at Stamford Bridge.

Later, with the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Tuchel was this time questioned by Sky Sports on the case Ronaldo and held the following speech. “I wouldn’t rule out signing another striker, but that’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it’s no secret.

Barcelona, ​​or the crazy interview between Mendes and Laporta

During July, when the options were already becoming slimmer for cristiano Ronaldothe PSG refused to open the file, chelsea having already slowly moved away from this operation and the Bayern Munich not having the necessary financial power and above all the will to go against its sporting model, Ronaldo already had a big problem for the rest of his transfer window when the three clubs mentioned would have acted as favorites in the mind of the one who is nicknamed CR7 . AS revealed that an interview between John Laportachairman of the heart rate Barcelonaand the player’s agent Jorge Mendes would have met within the Catalan city and would have discussed in particular the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, yet living legend of Real Madrid. The rumor got so big that the president Laporta had to step up to the plate in person.

“Well, that kind of story is part of the summer window process. There is always a lot of news. But in the end, the truth is that we wanted Lewandowski. We have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. I know him since a long time. He is one of the best players’ agents. He knows how to do his job and I respect him. In this case, we decided to go for Lewandowski and we knew he was crucial for our success. So we went to Bayern instead. It is reality. The other subject [Ronaldo] is simply part of the “little history” of football. It’s a great story, but you’ll still hear a lot of conflicting news about it.”

Spartak Moscow troll

As recalled above, cristiano Ronaldo was announced at a multitude of European clubs and there was even talk of a return to Real Madrid and at the Juventus. Refusals followed. The situation was so chaotic for the star of Manchester United that the latter was mocked by the Spartak Moscow. Through an edit made on January 2, 2021, when Messi had the possibility of discussing with a club playing outside of La Liga, the Spartak Moscow had published a very short conversation of Messi in which he simply replied ” Nope “ greetings from the Russian club. Desperate for a club, Ronaldo could have, by going to the end of the satire, directly challenge the Spartak Moscowbut ironically speaking, the tables turned in this scenario thought up by the club which in turn responded ” Nope “ to the greetings of the Portuguese. A proper troll.

Mercato Mercato – OM: The English press is also racing for Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille https://t.co/BCT0ZsbgJ0 pic.twitter.com/MCn9KR2K0q — le10sport (@le10sport) August 24, 2022

#RonaldOM and calls from the foot of Jul and former OM