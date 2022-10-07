Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Transfers: Thunderbolt for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer window

At the end of a very lively transfer market during which he notably asked to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately did not move. But while his situation is still complex at the Red Devils, a departure could become the order of the day in January. However, for Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving Manchester United could be more complicated than ever. Explanations.

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player Manchester United, he continues to frequent the sidelines more than the grounds. In effect, Erik ten Hag does not hesitate to deprive itself of the Portuguese. Inevitably, this situation could reopen the soap opera CR7 in January. Cristiano Ronaldo could thus take advantage of the winter transfer window to demand his departure again.

No suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Will this time then be the right one for Cristiano Ronaldo ? Not sure. Indeed, according to information from ESPN the player Manchester United would still be a long way from leaving Old Trafford. Although he could again ask to leave, he will then have to find a taker. And that’s where it could block since the suitors wouldn’t be scrambling to recover Cristiano Ronaldo.

Retained by Manchester United?