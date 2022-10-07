Transfers: Thunderbolt for Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer window
Published on October 8, 2022 at 01:15
At the end of a very lively transfer market during which he notably asked to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately did not move. But while his situation is still complex at the Red Devils, a departure could become the order of the day in January. However, for Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving Manchester United could be more complicated than ever. Explanations.
Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo is still a player Manchester United, he continues to frequent the sidelines more than the grounds. In effect, Erik ten Hag does not hesitate to deprive itself of the Portuguese. Inevitably, this situation could reopen the soap opera CR7 in January. Cristiano Ronaldo could thus take advantage of the winter transfer window to demand his departure again.
No suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Will this time then be the right one for Cristiano Ronaldo ? Not sure. Indeed, according to information from ESPNthe player Manchester United would still be a long way from leaving Old Trafford. Although he could again ask to leave, he will then have to find a taker. And that’s where it could block since the suitors wouldn’t be scrambling to recover Cristiano Ronaldo.
Retained by Manchester United?
Moreover, as continues ESPN, Erik ten Hag would not really be inclined to part with Cristiano Ronaldo in January. The reason ? The trainer of Manchester United would have been warned, there should be no money to spend by next summer to replace CR7. that’s why cristiano Ronaldo could well end the season with the Red Devils.