Transfers: When Lewandowski hunts on the land of Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski could become the second most expensive player over 30 in history if he completes his transfer to FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are in negotiations to agree a deal for the 33-year-old Polish striker this summer.

Barca have made Lewandowski their number one target for the summer transfer window and have been in talks with the former Borussia Dortmund player since March.

Lewandowski, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2023, is keen to join Camp Nou as he would like to take on one last challenge at a big club before his career ends.

FC Barcelona have already received two offers of 32 and 40 million euros rejected by Bayern.

FC Barcelona are expected to submit a new improved offer of €50m but, according to Sky Germany, Bayern are expecting €60m.

If Bayern get €60m, Lewandowski will become the second most expensive player over 30 in history.

It would match the sum Barcelona paid for Miralem Pjanic at Juventus in 2019, although it was a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo go the other way for a slightly larger amount, in a deliberately inflated swap deal to balance the accounts.

The most expensive player over 30 in history is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was transferred from Real Madrid to Juventus for the incredible sum of 117 million euros in 2018, at the age of 33.

Other stars transferred for big money after 30 years include Paulinho (€42m) to Barcelona, ​​Leonardo Bonucci (€42m) to AC Milan and Radja Nainggolan (€38m). euros) at Inter Milan.

Lewandowski is ready to do anything to join FC Barcelona. He has recently made several public statements saying his time at Bayern is over and asking the club to let him go.

This led to an ugly war of words between Lewandowski and Bayern officials.

Earlier this week, Lewandowski told reporters that “I haven’t considered any offers other than FC Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear.”

FC Barcelona recently received a capital injection which should allow them to start spending money on the transfer market soon.