Transfers: While waiting for Lionel Messi, Barcelona prepares the ground

Football – Mercato

While waiting for Lionel Messi, Barcelona prepares the ground

Posted on September 7, 2022 at 06:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Lionel Messi had known only one club in his career before joining PSG in 2021. And while Joan Laporta has already completed three returns to FC Barcelona since his presidential election in March 2021, it seems that the next on the list is called Messi.

In March 2021, John Laporta was elected president of the FC Barcelona with the first working point: bringing the Barca in the front of the scene. To do this, the President Laporta decided to thank Ronald Koeman in October 2021 and name a legend of the heart rate Barcelona in its place.

Xavi Hernandez, the first big comeback to launch the new era of Barça

In November 2021, John Laporta chose to lay the first stone of the new building Barca . In fact, after enjoying the sunny days of heart rate Barcelona as a player, Xavi Hernandez then left his post at Al–Sadd. During his presentation at Camp Nou, Xavi conveyed the following message, not without emotion. ” Thanks a lot. I’m not going to cry but I’m very grateful to the club, to the fans. We are the best club in the world and we will work to try to win several titles. We have to win every game. Nothing more, thank you “.

An express return from Dani Alves

Since the appointment of Xavi Hernandezthe culé club repatriated an important figure from FC Barcelona in the person of Daniel Alves. Because of his age (39 years old), Alves only did six months Barca , as stipulated in his contract signed with the Blaugrana club. But this summer, heart rate Barcelona completed a return of another scale, he who had never been able to play for the Barca apart from his time at the club’s renowned academy: La Masia.

PSG: Messi, Neymar… Kylian Mbappé announces the color for the MNM https://t.co/cK99TIaZQI pic.twitter.com/UTbFr1cl0w — le10sport (@le10sport) September 5, 2022

Laporta completes the return of Hector Bellerin

As Those C Fabregas before him, Hector Bellerin had only known La Masia before leaving very early for Arsenal to show off and gain experience. After Arsenal, watford and the Betis Seville, Bellerin saw John Laporta offer him the chance to finally wear the tunic of the heart rate Barcelona from the height of his 27 years. “You came when I started, when I became president in 2003. Now that you’re back, you’ve had many experiences that I’m sure have helped you a lot. Xavi asked me to sign you and it was achieved thanks to the great work of Mateu and his family. He is a committed person and I am sure he will help us too. Welcome to your home, your success will be that of the team”.

On his side, Hector Bellerin did not fail to thank the boss of the heart rate Barcelona. “I wore this shirt for many years at Barca’s youth academy and this was the year I least expected to be able to return home. I want to thank the president and all the clubs I played for who made this possible. I always had the ambition to play in the first team, in the past there were options but they did not materialize, but I always had the intuition that I would have the option to return at home “.

Waiting for Lionel Messi?