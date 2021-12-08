Transformania, everything changes for the grand finale (trailer)

After the first two chapters and the Monstrous holiday of the third it was not easy to be able to present the latest film of the franchise, but finally we will be able to see Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange (or Transformania, in original). Expected on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, what is presented as the grand finale of the adventure that began in 2012 gives us a taste of what awaits us in new trailer following:

Postponed several times for the Covid-19 pandemic, until the decision to renounce the theatrical release, the film plays on the exchange of the usual roles of our protagonists. All because of a ray that transforms Johnny (voiced by Andy Samberg), and all the others …

Leading the troop, Count Dracula voiced by Brian Hull – as also in the short Monster Puppies – and no longer by Adam Sandler. With him, under the orders of the new duo of directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, too Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Bred Abrell And Asher Blinkoff.

Synopsis:

Drac and his group are back, like you’ve never seen them before. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the “Monster Beam” goes haywire, Drac and his monster friends turn into humans and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must collaborate and race in search of a cure before it’s too late and the transformations become permanent. And before they drive each other crazy. Of course with the help of Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilarious group of ‘human monsters’.