Transformania, the protagonists change their appearance in the character posters

Now that we finally know when Hotel Trasylvania Transformania will arrive on Prime Video, we can count down before the long-awaited date. But in the meantime, let’s take a look at the new character posters for the film.

The fourth installment of the animated saga Hotel Transylvania is finally about to make its debut, but what’s next on the horizon?

Well, as per the Italian title … A monstrous exchange!

As the official synopsis of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, indeed: “Drac and his group are back, and rest assured you’ve never seen them like this! In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania you will be able to reunite with your favorite monsters in a great new adventure that will put Drac (Brian Hull) in front of the most terrifying challenge ever. When the mysterious invention of Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), the Monster Beam, goes haywire, Drac and his monsters are all turned into humans, and Johnny (Adam Samberg) becomes a monster instead! In their new bodies, Drac, who is now powerless, and an exuberant Johnny, who adores his new monster life, will have to go all the way to the end of the world to find a cure before its too late … they go crazy in the company of each other. With the help of Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilarious band of human monsters, the goal is to find a way to return to normal before the effects of the beam become permanent.“.

And now the new character posters of the film show us exactly what consequences the Van Helsing ray had on our protagonists…

