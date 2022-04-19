transformation for Guardians of the Galaxy

Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ has been honest about the Marvel plan that has led to his transformation.

has been honest about the Marvel plan that has led to his transformation. How much exercise you have to do according to your age.

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Will Poulter has spoken about his physical transformation for the film and has said that it was so extreme that “I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone”.

The actor, who will play Adam Warlock in the latest film in the franchise, said in a chat with The Independent that he really doesn’t want to talk about the diet he was put on by Marvel to make sure he fit the right body type. “It’s hard to talk about it, because with Marvel everything is a secret squirrel,” he said. “But the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and aesthetic goals have to be secondary.Otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio that pays for your meals and training.”

For Poulter, 28, the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most important job of his career. to date, and it seems that preparations have been taken seriously. A few months ago, already a viral phenomenon, social media users were full of praise for Poulter’s physical change, leaving behind his role as former child star in Longbottom, Harry Potter veteran Matthew Lewis.

“I am in a very privileged position in that sense, and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to prepare for that job.” He admitted that he was doing a lot in the gym and eating a very specific diet, which at times has been a lot, revealing that they were “amounts of food that you would not necessarily want to eat”.

amazon SALE ON AMAZON: Reebok Club C Revenge Mu reebok

amazon.es €71.05

“I’ve been through a number of different diets over the past few months. I’m in a maintenance phase now, which is quite nice. I’m not eating large amounts of food. to make bulk, and I’m not cutting. I just maintain my weight. “I’ve been through periods of looking at food and feeling like I couldn’t deal with it, and then you blink and the next minute you’re ready to eat furniture because you’re so hungry.”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3, of which we already saw a group photo at the start of filming and the first image of a Sylvester Stallone dressed in a suit of lights, It will hit theaters in May 2023. And next to Poulter and Sly will be Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the brothers Sean and James Gunn among others.

Tasha Hegarty

Tasha Hegarty is a freelance news writer at Digital Spy.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io