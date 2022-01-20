Transformed by retouching

After several years of not seeing each other, I wanted to hear from a dear friend from when I was a girl. I made a video call to her but when she answered I am stunned. She was just the way she was when we were in college – but we’re 40 – and she wasn’t the beauty filter. She told me she no longer liked herself and resorted to a few tweaks. I did not know what to answer: I am against retouching, I find it absurd to oppose the passing of time. Valeria

Looking in the mirror and disliking oneself is a “classic” of many women. The female images that appear to us as winning are smooth, radiant, young, with perfect faces and sculpted bodies, icons of a perennial beauty. Instead, we, demolished by eight hours of work and family duties, including children who grow, expenses that increase and space for us that decreases, we feel destined for the physical collapse caused by the deadly mix “tiredness + worries + time passing”. What to do?

There are those who do not allow recourse to retouching and it is fair of the signs of the time because they are part of their history and those who, on the other hand, consider the interventions as beauty treatments that, in addition to appearance, improve their self-esteem. Who is right? Meanwhile, let’s consider that there is a way and way to take advantage of aesthetic surgeries and all that range of more or less soft retouching that allow you to find a satisfactory image of yourself. In fact, it goes from interventions studied ad hoc for those who request them, aimed at enhancing the appearance without distorting the identity of the person, the exaggeration of multiple interventions that reshape every part of the body in an escalation that transforms the subject into an unreal individual.

The right measure starts first from the respect for one’s individuality and for the needs that are felt. Those who decide to intervene on their aesthetic “defects” should do so with the intent of improve your image, not to resemble beauty models very far from her personality, perhaps “copied” by the stars of Instagram. It is essential to turn to professionals with proven experience and seriousness, who, before an intervention, have a long dialogue with the patient to define her character, needs, expectations, in order to advise you in the best possible way on how to intervene and on post-operative risks. The result must be invisible and natural, as well as in line with one’s personality. Wanting to improve is not an illegitimate desire but an aspiration that, in those who feel the urgency, aims at eliminate discomfort for a particular defect or for the signs of aging.

The fact remains that around the Cosmetic Surgery there is a kind of contradictory attraction mixed with disapproval: if you show the signs of aging they criticize you, but the same happens if you show the effects of the retouching on your face and body. However they resort to it more and more people. Moral? Everyone is free to do what they deem necessary for their own well-being. The phrase of the American actress remains famous Cher, 75, Oscar winner, fan of retouching and self-determination: “If I want to put my boobs on my back it’s nobody’s business but mine.” On the contrary, the actress Meryl Streep, 72, also an Academy Award winner, who said: “My years I want to show them all. I lived them, I didn’t steal them “.