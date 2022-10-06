Transformed: Viola Davis reveals what her childhood diet was like

“I’m not ashamed of that, because I know that every part of it made me who I am… I own my story so people can be less alone,” Viola Davis reflects on her childhood eating traumas.

American actress and producer Viola Davisspoke about the importance of a good diet, especially during childhood, and revealed that when she was a child she could not enjoy this benefit, so that experience continues to affect her even today.

Viola is recognized worldwide for her great performance in various productions such as The Help and How to Get Away with Murder. Nevertheless, nobody would imagine that the winner of great prizes as Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe,and Tony, had a difficult childhood, especially going hungry when you were of school age. “The thing about being hungry is that you don’t think about anything else,” Davis told Hoda Kotb on his podcast “Making Space”, according to Today.com

The star of “The First Lady” He says that he felt ashamed at school because of this situation, he did not know how to explain to his classmates and teachers that he was hungry. “You get to school at 8:15am, you’re falling asleep. You’re hearing people say, ‘Oh, my mom made me breakfast this morning, I didn’t want that cereal,’ and you’re thinking, ‘Didn’t you eat your cereal?, he explained to Hoda Kotb at the interview.

pamela-taylordirector of communications and marketing of Not Kid Hungryan organization that fights against child hunger and of which Davis is a spokesperson, explained that the children with the most drop-outs due to illness and suspensions are those who do not receive adequate nutrition, in addition to low grades, and the possibility of failing the course.

Viola He confessed that on many occasions he had to ask strangers for money to buy food: “Do you have twenty-five cents? Do you have 30 cents?” and they answered “I’ll give you 35 cents if you kiss me on the cheek’”, said. “So I figured out a way to get that: give them that kiss on the cheek and get that 35 cents.” Davis also used other sources to purchase food, such as going to soup kitchens, churches, and friends.

in his book Finding Mepublished earlier this year 2022, Viola tells some of his experiences and how he is coping with his past. “I’m not ashamed of that, because I know every part of it made me who I am…I own my story so people can be less alone,” he explained to Today.com.