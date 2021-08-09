Transformers: Awakening, Optimus Prime on the set | Cinema

As we know, the filming of(from us Transformers: The Awakening), the seventh film in the film franchise to be directed by

The sightings from Montreal to Canada are proceeding and so here are the latest snaps stolen from Parc Jean-Drapeau, where the production filmed a series of nighttime sequences with Prime “in plain clothes”.

Here are some shots and videos:

Filming is underway at Atwater Downtown and Place Ville Marie in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Directing is the director of Creed 2, Steven Caple Jr, who will direct the project for the next few months in view of a release date set for June 24, 2022. Among the sources of inspiration, the animated series Rumbles of thunder and skies of fire for the Biocombats (Beast Wars – Transformers), aired in Italy between 1997 and 2000.

The film will be set partly in Brooklyn, New York, and then also in Peru. among the voice actors also Ron Perlman, who will be Optimus Primal. Peter Cullen will once again be Optimus Prime.

Paramount Pictures recently put another movie in the pipeline Transformers involving the screenwriter Marco Ramirez, creator of the Marvel / Netflix series The Defenders, while Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) will direct.

