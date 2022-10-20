‘Transformers’, by Michael Bay: what hides the saga from which a new trilogy is expected in 2023

In the history of cinema there are mythical trilogies and sagas made up of a string of masterpieces that seem polished and sculpted in marble… They are The Godfather of Coppola; the trilogy of Three colors of Kieslowski; Apu’s trilogy by Satyajit Ray… And then there’s…transformers by Michael Bay! That he actually did four… that he actually did five… but hey, Steven Spielberg with Indiana Jones we also call it a trilogy and there are four…

At the request of the fantastic Furius Fan-fan: @ teodooroo33, today Furius Fan, the Porculero Peliculero, will talk to you about the saga transformers. AUTHOR CINEMA. Michael Bay. The consecrated Hollywood artist who is inspired by the movies of him doing weights in the gym of his house. The metalinguistic artist who breaks everything on the screen has been, if he hasn’t already done so, about to break the cinema.

His personality is so above his movies, that in the face of a writers’ strike on the set of transformers two… The guy rolls it without a script! Because she doesn’t need. Because one of the most important ancient traditions of Hollywood is that the most important thing in a movie IS NOT THE SCRIPT.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Will this trilogy be better than Michael Bay’s?

Transformers, Mega Fox and Shia Lebouf

We are talking about some movies in which, pay attention to the premise, which I already know is not yours, but comes from toys, comics, animated series and other stories… but look at the story: The transformers are some robotic alien beings from another planet that take the form of a car, helicopter, mobile, scooter… Anything but mechanical! And especially cars, because it’s the coolest and easiest thing to sell as a toy, I guess…

They’re coming from a planet with the name of a farlopera disco from the 80s: Cybertron… where there is another race of robots with whom they are in civil war, the Decepticons, who are the bad guys, because the Autobots who are the others are the good guys… And from here… I don’t know what else to say…

The first film of transformers catapulted to stardom Shia Lebouf and Megan Fox before they crashed. They were later fired for erratic behavior, off-set run-ins, creative differences…call it what you will.

Megan Fox said that Michael Bay sometimes behaved like a Nazi on setand of course, the producer of the franchise, Steven Spielberg, director of Schindler’s List it didn’t do him much good. The weird thing is that Megan didn’t call him something else after Michael Bay signed her up for transformers after giving him a role as a nightclub extra in bad boys 2 At the age of 15 years…

Shia Lebouf with Spielberg also had them in Indiana Jones 4, because Shia said what we all thought of said film. And the reason to leave transformers I don’t have it very clear, but if after seeing a Michael Bay movie you are exhausted, imagine after shooting 3 and seeing them all in a row.

Megan Fox and Shia Lebuf. transformers.

transformers: the complexity of its history

The first movie of 2007 because it deals, as I said, about robots busting robots and humans in between.

The second Revenge of the fallen 2009, same thing.

Third The dark side of the moon 2011, the same but on the moon. Becoming the highest grossing to date and the first to win the award for worst film of the year.

The fourth the age of extinction from 2014, the same but a group of robots are dinosaur robots.

and the fifth the last knight of 2017, the same. 10 nominations for worst picture. The first to be a disappointment at the box office. And mix in its plot King Arthur, Merlin the Charmer and Nazis… It is not a joke. And they talk to all of them, which is curious since in transformers 1 They say they learned all the languages ​​on the planet online…

These movies have so much testosterone that they make you want to be an american soldier car mechanic lover of the tuning and the fitness and start to invade whatever and to blow things up with a beer in one hand, a hamburger in the other, a machine gun in the other, and always at magic hour and in circular tracking shots… Because there isn’t a single tripod shot in all the movies. The camera always moves explosively!

Because in these movies what matters most is the action. Even if you don’t know what’s happening on the screen and who hits who. The eye has to be knocked out all the time. And the scenes with characters and actors is the least important. In the action scenes it is not that there are no shots, it is that there are plenty, it is that some of us even see them twice. It is that more than the explosions, what is impressive is the number of explosions that are capable of putting in a frame.

Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Michael Bay, Transformers and Almodovar

A movie with a belligerent and normalizing spirit of imperialism. The collaboration between the Qatari people and the American base in the area, mixed with a tone of shoehorned comedy is to dry the tears with the American flag that can cause so much laughter and embarrassment… And the kinship of this middle-class teenager with an explorer whose profession means close ties to British colonialism is the most unconscious of class and a vivid example of the ignorance of white privilege… In addition, it complies with the regulatory European-American geo-egocentrism.

Even so, the pair of images against it is also surprising, such as the police car as a villainous robot with the “punish and enslave” sticker, or the caricature of the president of the United States himself as an asshole cum laude. The transgressive and satirical Bay appears that would later his most neorealist and almodovarian film to date as it is Pain and Gain: its pain and glory.

And female roles are pitiful. In 1 there weren’t any of those robots that were voiced by an actress. In the two they already “fix” it with one… But what a robot…. And all designs are based on archetypes and characters that perpetuate male cishetero gender roles…

Michael Bay still has to make his most Almodovarian film… And it’s a shame… because that’s another movie that won’t be… Although at least they made up for it in 2018 with the spin-off-prequel-reboot of robots and remake of herbie butt: Bumblebee.

And… cut!