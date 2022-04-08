Transformers: Michael Bay admits his films are ‘dumb robot movies’

The history of the differences between critics and the public is very long. Numerous films have seen both audiences differ in opinion. One that has been particularly puzzling is Transformers – 57%, by Michael Bay, and its subsequent installments. Now a few years away, the director reveals that he, too, regretted making “dumb robot movies.”

During an interview with ScreenRant, Michael Bay remembered that he too was stunned by transformers when he put the first version of the film to test audiences. He remembers thinking very low of both the film and himself, but he noted that people had a great time, particularly families with children before the more adult audiences who attended those screenings:

When directors go to preview their films, we are testing them, you see what the audience feels and so on. So it’s very intense, like with Transformers. There are two shows, with 400 people each and they start 15 minutes apart. I was watching it with a bunch of families and kids and it’s like ‘ok, a goofy robot movie. Oh god, it’s just a kids’ movie. What have I done! They gave it a very high score and it wasn’t finished. Then I go to the other room. It’s the adult room and I see a guy and I say ‘you liked the movie’, and he says ‘meh’.

Despite this, the films were box office successes. The franchise, not counting Bumblebee’s box office – 95%, the only one not directed by Bay, grossed $4.4 billion worldwide. Not bad for five movies. However, the growing absurdity of its plots and the incoherence between them led the Paramount studio to seek a new direction with the prequel starring Hailee Steinfeld.

Bay is remembered for his quirky action movies. And although he has a certain bad reputation for the superficiality of his films, it is good to know that he does have a certain degree of self-criticism. Why did he still continue to deliver the saga? He didn’t say that, but with the box office numbers, you’d think he took home a hefty check with each one.

Fortunately for Transformers fans, the series has seen better days since then. Both with the Netflix animated series Transformers: War for Cybertron – Trilogy: The Siege – 100%, as with the already mentioned Bumblebee. Soon, a new movie called Rise of the Beasts, which also featured a new creative team and will star AAnthony Ramos. Hopefully the difference will be noticeable.

Meanwhile, for those who do like Bay’s movies, Ambulance – 67%, his new film, is already in theaters. The story follows a trio of thieves, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, who are forced to flee from authorities in a medical vehicle with a dying police officer, after a hit goes wrong.

