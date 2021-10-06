Transformers: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Megan Fox







Among the most acclaimed film sagas of recent years there is without a shadow of a doubt that of Transformers, based on Hasbro and Takara Tomy’s toys and animated series of the same name from the 1980s. With five films, this has so far exceeded 4 billion in worldwide box office. The first film, released in 2007, thus began this epic narrative that sees the human species opposed to alien robots capable of transforming and adapting to any situation, which, however, do not all have hostile intentions.

The film, as noted, is directed by Michael Bay, known for action movies such as The Rock, Armageddon – Final Judgment And Bad Boys. With Transformers Bay has found bread for his teeth, combining large action sequences with complex and mind-blowing special effects. For the narrative references, however, it was decided to opt for the cartoon of the series called Generation 1. At the same time, however, it was decided to introduce a strong human component, so that the viewer could identify with it.







Against a budget of 150 million dollars, this first chapter of the saga of Transformers has reached a profit of over 700 million. An extraordinary result, which obviously allowed the saga to continue with as many successful titles. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Transformers: the plot of the film

The story of the film begins several thousand years ago, when the planet Cybertron was consumed by a civil war between the two factions of Transformer: the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, who fought for peace and justice and the Decepticons, led by Megatron, who instead fought for tyranny. The object of the war was the possession of the AllSpark, a mystical artifact capable of creating worlds and life on them. Optimus sent him into deep space to keep him from falling into the hands of the ruthless Megatron. However, the leader of the Decepticons managed to locate it on planet Earth, where it crashed and remained frozen in the depths of the Arctic circle.

In the present, Sam Witwicky he is an eccentric boy who dreams of buying a car of his own. After much effort, Sam manages to buy his first car, a rusty Chevrolet Camaro, discovering to his great surprise that the car has a life of its own. Sam and his high school crush Mikaela Banes they are in fact saved from a Decepticon attack from his own car which turns out to be an Autobot named Bumblebee. Bumblebee takes the two to meet Optimus Prime and the other Autobots who reveal to him that if Megatron and his faction get the AllSpark, they will turn the machines of Earth into a new army and exterminate humanity. The group therefore has little time to prevent the return of the evil robot and the destruction that this would bring with it.

Loading... Advertisements

Transformers: the cast of the film

To play the human protagonist, Sam Witwicky, is the actor Shia LaBeouf. Initially, Bay thought he was too adult to play the role of a teenager. LaBeouf, however, convinced him by presenting himself to the audition made up in such a way as to look younger. To prepare for his role, the actor also trained for three months, gaining several pounds of muscle, only to discover later that the director wanted a more agile than strong character. Next to him, in the role of Mikaela Banes there is instead Megan Fox. She also trained to get the physique needed to bring the film’s complex action sequences to life.

The actors are then present in the film Josh Duhamel in the role of Captain Lennox, Rachael Taylor in those of Maggie Marconi e Tyrese Gibson like Epps. The Oscar winner Jon Voight plays Keller, the secretary of defense, while John Turturro it’s Agent Simmons. To give voice to the transformers Optimus Prime there is Peter Cullen, who had already voiced the character in the 1980s animated series. The voice of villain Megatron is that of Hugo Weaving, famous for the trilogies of Matrix And The Lord of the Rings. The actor, however, then preferred not to return to dub the character even for the sequels. Mark Ryan finally, it is the original voice of Bumblebee.

Transformes: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Nightmare it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Now and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 4th October at 21:20 On the canal Rai 4.

Source: IMDb