“Transformers: rise of the beast”: what will Optimus Prime and Bumblebee look like?

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, two of the central characters in the film “Transformers: rise of the beast”. Photo: Courtesy: Paramount

The mighty Autobots and the fearsome Decepticons will cross paths again in “Transformers: Rise Of The Beast” (“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”). And even though the ninth installment in the franchise won’t hit theaters for another year, in June 2023, a new leak revealed what Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will look like.

The website AllSpark.com published a conceptual art of the film that will bring the iconic 90’s series “Beast Wars” to the big screen, and shows the updated design with which Optimus Primal, the Maximal version of Optimus Prime, will appear, as well as from Bumblebee.

In the image published by the media, it can be seen that the aspect with which the legendary leader of the Autobots will appear in the film is almost a faithful reproduction of his counterpart in the animated series.

And not only in terms of its imposing primate appearance, but in the details, since in addition to using a practically identical color tone, it also includes the character’s iconic cannons on the arms.

On the contrary, at first glance, Bumblebee’s design does not seem to show any change and his appearance is perfectly recognizable to fans of the franchise.

Although few details are known about “Transformers: Rise OF The Beast”, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr will give rise to a new trilogy, the film will be set in the city of Brooklyn and will follow two individuals who will meet embroiled in an ancient conflict. One in which three different factions of the emblematic alien robots are immersed.

And as revealed by the producer of the film, Lorenzo di Bonaventura a few months ago, the story will take place in 1994. In other words, it will take place chronologically seven years after the events that occurred in “Bumblebee”, the prequel starring the charismatic yellow robot and Hailee Steinfeld and which premiered in 2018.

The synopsis of the film is as follows: “Recapturing the action and spectacle that first gripped moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will take audiences on an adventure through the ’90s and will feature the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons in the battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons.”

The character of Optimus Prime will once again be crucial in the plot of the new installment, since he will explain how his link with the human race arose.