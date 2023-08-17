Transformers: this is how Megan Fox has changed since taking part in the film at the age of 21

,transformer“One of the most important legends of cinema Hollywood And its first installment 16 years ago boosted the careers of big stars like Megan Fox Whose talent and beauty instantly charmed the public. Although an explosive comment on directorMichael Bay He was about to end his promising future in an industry where he never ceases to amaze with his impressive transformation.

since his relationship singer machine gun kelly And from recent rumors of infidelity to her split from actor Brian Austin, the actress has been targeted Controversy on social networks among Internet users who remember him for his participation in the tapes “Satanic Temptation”“which has turned it into a gender symbol from Hollywood.

Megan Fox with her fiancé, singer Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: IG @machinegunkelly

megan fox career

Originally from Oak Ridge, TennesseeAccording to SenseCine, Megan Fox found her passion in acting from an early age five years people of age started taking classes Explanation and dance. during his Adolescence Worked as a model and started working in some serials on television like “two and a Half Menand “Hope and Faith”.

Megan Fox made her Hollywood debut with Television Beings. Photo: IG @megan_fox_transformed_me

He made his film debut in Lindsey lohan With the tape “I Want to Be Super Famous!”, however, it was her role as Mikaela Benes in the first installment of “transformerWhich started his career. Seeing the success, he returned for the second film “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and then ventured into horror films. “Satanic Temptation”.

Why did he leave “Transformers”?

the success they enjoyed Megan Fox was capped in 2009 after an interview in which he launched a series of comments against directorMichael BayThe same that cost him the participation in the following installments of the saga, which was condemned by the fans.

Megan Fox was 21 when she was in the first “Transformers” movie. Photo: FB @movipix

“He’s like Napoleon and he wants to build on his reputation as a madman and a notorious madman. he wants to be like hitler And this is in his shooting. so this is a nightmare job for him, but when you take him away from a film set and he’s not in directing mode, I really enjoy his personality (…) he’s so hopelessly uncomfortable, He doesn’t have any social skills. And it’s fun to watch,” Megan Fox said at the time.

In this regard, the production issued a statement in which it responded to the diva’s statement of the actress: “We work to make it look good in every way, but never appreciate someone’s hard work, Never thank you. All the team members have stopped to greet the princess as she Greetings never return. It gets tiring. Many think that she really hates the process of being an actress.