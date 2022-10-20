Transforming health in Latin America

Innovation, technology and the use of data are essential to improve patient care

To have equitable access to health it is today, more than ever, a priority in Latin America and in the world, if we want to face the great challenges posed by a growing population, which lives longer and is exposed to chronic diseases and new viruses.

To do this, we must undertake a major transformation process in the health systems of the region, so that they are more sustainable, closer and people-centered. In that sense, innovation, technology and the use of data They are critical to improving patient care.

We have just seen this with the Covid-19 pandemic, which put the planet’s health systems to the test and dramatically demonstrated the importance of having institutions capable of responding to the needs of patients in adverse circumstances. . The health sector had to transform many of its processes and be more innovative to face this immense challenge.

At the beginning of 2021, Latin America, with less than 8% of the total world population, reported almost 30% of deaths from the pandemic globally. But the landscape changed with the arrival and massive distribution of vaccines. Today more than 80% of the population is vaccinated, as is the case of Chile, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

We must take advantage of the example of vaccination days to become leaders in equitable health care, which improves the well-being and productivity of people. At a time when several Latin American countries are talking about the need to introduce reforms in the health sector, this issue is gaining more prominence.

In the Health 2030 Movement we are driving this transformation. Throughout the region we have 21 solution creators, 6 digital proposals in development and 25 allies from the public and private sectors. In addition to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, we work with governments, industry leaders, unions, academia, among others, to improve health systems in Latin America through public-private partnerships and develop solutions innovative.

An example is Peru, where more than 20% of the population does not have any health coverage and anemia in children has a prevalence of 43.6 percent. Single working mothers did not have time to take their children to the pediatrician, and professionals did not have an interoperable system that would make it easier for them to organize appointments. In the Health Movement 2030, with our ally Delivery Associates, we developed a digital solution to keep a record of the shifts of workers in the sector, which increased medical care for children by 20%.

In Costa Rica, despite the fact that there is 94.4% health coverage, we are contributing to strengthen a public-private system so that access to this service ends up covering 100% of the population. With our local allies, the Costa Rican Chamber of Health and academia, we carried out a diagnosis of the National Health System to identify opportunities for improvement such as strengthening the Ministry of the branch, the cost benefit of the health infrastructure, the sustainability of insurance for industry, among others.

The technology also allowed several Latin American countries to promote telehealth, after the arrival of Covid-19, which caused a delay in face-to-face care for a time in medical centers. Telemedicine allowed millions of people to have access to a medical consultation, using a cell phone or a computer.

In the Health 2030 Movement we will continue working to promote the transformation of health systems in order to increase people’s well-being, reduce the incidence of diseases and provide better quality of life for patients, who must be the priority and the center of attention of public policies and institutions that provide services.

*The author is former president of Costa Rica

Keep reading:

Laura Chinchilla referred to the crisis in Nicaragua: “We are about to have a North Korean-style regime”