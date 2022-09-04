Transforming Martian air into oxygen: successful operation for Perseverance! ; NASA orders $1.4 billion from SpaceX

NASA could urgently develop a space vehicle to deorbit the Space Station; Frank Drake, the father of the Seti program for listening to extraterrestrials, has died!

Transforming Martian air into oxygen: successful operation for Perseverance!

Producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere: this is what Moxie, an instrument integrated into Perseverance, has been doing since the rover’s arrival on Mars in February 2021. Over the following year, scientists tested the system’s ability to withstand wide variations in environmental conditions around the world. A successful operation, which marks a further step towards human exploration of the planet.

NASA orders $1.4 billion from SpaceX

NASA announced on Wednesday the order of five new Crew Dragon flights for its astronauts. The contract is for a total of $1.4 billion, or approximately $71 million per seat. With Boeing’s Starliner flights, all rotations should be covered until 2030.

The underside of the magnificent spiral galaxy of the Phantom photographed by the James-Webb telescope

The beautiful spiral galaxy M74 was recently scanned by the James-Webb Space Telescope as part of the Phang program. The images reveal to us the internal structure of this galaxy seen from the front and which looks a lot like ours. Different data combined together provides researchers with a multiple view in multiple wavelengths of this galaxy. The result is fascinating.

NASA could urgently develop a space vehicle to deorbit the Space Station

While relations between NASA and Roscosmos are cordial, guaranteeing the safety of ISS operations, the United States is still forced to consider all possible scenarios for the future of the orbital complex. If it has been decided that three Russian cargo ships will be used to deorbit it by 2030, it is not excluded that Russia will not provide the necessary cargo ships. Hence a call for ideas launched by NASA to industrialists and other American start-ups for the creation of a space vehicle dedicated to this sole task.

Frank Drake, the father of the Seti program for listening to extraterrestrials, has died!

With his colleague Carl Sagan, the radio astronomer Frank Drake (1930-2022) had been the father of the Seti project (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) which was based on the idea that we could perhaps detect emissions in the wave domain. radio from extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way, and maybe even communicate with them by exchanging messages. Unfortunately, he has just passed away.

