“Transforms: Rise of the Beast” will be the beginning of a new trilogy

With its previous eight films, the Transformers saga has grossed nearly $5 billion at the box office. Photo: Courtesy

The mighty cars led by Optimus Prime and the fearsome Megatron’s Decepticons they will meet again Transformers: Rise of the Beast (Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts) which will be the ninth installment of the franchise whose theatrical release is scheduled for 2023 and will be the beginning of a new trilogy.

This was confirmed by Paramount, the producer of the saga through its account in Twitter, also announcing that a new animated series will arrive on his YouTube channel. nickelodeon and will continue with its intention to expand the universe of fantastic robots with a new CGI film that will hit theaters in 2024.

Based on the popular 90’s series, Beast Wars, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be led by Steven Cape Jr. and will be located in the city of Brooklyn and will follow two individuals who will be involved in an ancient conflict in which three different factions of the mythical alien robots are immersed.

As revealed just a few months ago by the producer of the franchise, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, The story will take place in 1994. That is, chronologically it will be located seven years after the events narrated in Bumblebee, the prequel starring the yellow autobot and Hailee Steinfeld that premiered in 2018. In addition, Optimus Prime will once again have a leading role in this new installment that will explain how his link with the human race arose.

The official movie synopsis for the franchise is as follows: “Recapturing the action and spectacle that first gripped moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure back in the ’90s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons.”

With its previous eight films, the Transformers saga has grossed nearly $5 billion at the box office being The Dark Side of the Moon in 2011 and The Age of Extinction in 2014, both directed by Michael Bay, the most profitable grossing more than 1,100 million dollars.