Transfusion medicine, the director Rosaria Bonini elected regional delegate of Simti

The director of transfusion medicine and immunohematology of Lucca and Valle del Serchio Rosaria Bonini was elected regional delegate of the Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and Immunohematology (Simti).

Simti is the historic medical-scientific society that represents the specialists in the sector and all the operators who are daily involved in the self-sufficiency of blood and blood products, the quality and safety of the blood resource and clinical assistance to patients in the field of many important care pathways. In recent years, Simti has joined the Board of Isbt as Western european director and was included in the list of scientific societies and technical-scientific associations of the health professions established by the Ministry of Health.

The regional delegate Simti, among other things, he is also part of the technical working group for transfusion activities at the regional level, which carries out propositional and consultative functions for the collection and production, for transfusion medicine, for the convention for plasma processing and, more generally, for the planning of transfusion activities. This commission is set up within the general direction of the right to health and solidarity policies of the Tuscany Region.

Rosaria Bonini, originally from Sillico and resident in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, since 2015 she has been director of transfusion medicine and immunohematology of the Lucca area in Valle del Serchio. She graduated in medicine and surgery from the University of Pisa, where she also specialized in general hematology and clinical pathology. From 1989 to 1991 she was medical assistant in the chemical-clinical and microbiological analysis laboratory serving the territories of Massa Carrara and Garfagnana. From 1991 to 1997 she was second level medical director in the transfusion section of Castelnuovo Garfagnana. In 1997 and until 2013 she became head of the aggregate section of immunohematology and transfusion medicine of the Serchio Valley. From 2003 to 2008 she was also responsible for the quality system of Iimmunohematology and transfusion medicine at the then Azienda USL 2 of Lucca. From 2008 to 2015 he then held the role of acting manager of the complex structure of transfusion medicine and immunohematology of Lucca and Valle, of which he took over in 2015.