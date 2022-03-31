Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges ‘ineligible’ for women’s race

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has been declared “ineligible” to take part in this weekend’s British National Championship women’s omnium event.

Bridges had initially been authorized to enroll, under the participation policy of transgender and non-binary riders from British Cycling.

That organization declared in a statement that it had been informed “by the International Cycling Union (UCI) that (…) Emily is not eligible to participate in the event.”

The test takes place on Saturday in Derby, with the presence especially of the five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, Emily Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, must wait for the expiry of his UCI registration as a male rider before being able to compete in the female category.

British Cycling regulations, updated in January 2022, require that a low testosterone rate be demonstrated for twelve months prior to competition.

The initial decision to clear Bridges to compete this weekend had sparked a lot of controversy. Other athletes threatened to boycott the race.

“It would not have been fair to ask Laura Kenny and the other runners who were due to face Bridges to race against a rival who has the advantages of a biological male,” former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies told the Times on Thursday. , specifying that “no reduction in testosterone can attenuate that”.

Ten days ago, the president of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), Sebastian Coe, expressed in the same newspaper his fear of seeing women’s sport weaken for the participation of transgender competitors.

“We must trust science as much as possible,” declared Coe, for whom “there is no doubt that the (rate of) testosterone is the key determinant of performance”.

Coe’s words came a few days after Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, participated in the American collegiate championships in Atlanta, where she won the 500-yard freestyle with more than a second and a half over second.

The case of Lia Thomas, who in the past competed in men’s events, has divided public opinion in the United States. His detractors believe that he has an unfair physiological advantage.