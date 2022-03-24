Transgender who went from 462 place in the male ranking to number one in the female ranking – Diario La Página

The controversies with the transgender person “Lia Thomas” are getting stronger, after she won the NCAA championship of the 500 yards that led her to obtain the first place in the female swimming ranking in the category.

Lia Thomas, 22 years old, has gone in the last three years from being in the university ranking in position 462 competing against men to number 1 doing it against women. What many denounce since there would be a clear disadvantage.

The discrepancies went beyond the water or the stands, already on the podium, Weyan and Sullivan, second and third, separated from Thomas and asked the fourth classified, Brooke Forde, to join them in the arena, leaving the champion to one side of the photo.

Many are those who continue to denounce this fact, while Thomas continues to participate in various competitions in the women’s category.

This controversy has been present since she began to compete after completing her transition, but it has been from this 2022 when the companions have also publicly noticed what it means for them to share the locker room with someone who has male genitalia.

The first complaints came with a letter from 16 swimmers from the same University of Pennsylvania, the same one to which Thomas belongs. In it they complained that he is taking away “competitive opportunities” from other members of the team, that is, that he occupies the position that another woman could have. A few weeks later they also publicly complained about the tension in the locker room.

Nancy Hogshead-Makar gave voice to female swimmers’ complaints about how uncomfortable it is for them to share lockers: “She doesn’t always cover her male genitalia when she changes, these concerns are ignored by coaches.” This, in addition, according to the former swimmer, supposes a violation of “Pennsylvania Code 3127 and Title IX of Sexual Harassment.”

However, in theory, the university cannot do anything because trans people have been given the “right” to wear the clothing with which they identify.

“It’s awkward because Lia still has man parts and is attracted to women,” explained one of the UPenn peers. They also admitted that Thomas herself confessed to them that she had relationships with other girls. When they tried to make a complaint, they were forced to turn around “and accept it.” The other solution was that they did not use that locker room.

“It’s really annoying because Lia doesn’t seem to care how she makes others feel. All 35 of us are supposed to accept being uncomfortable in our own space because of one’s feelings. The school was so focused on making sure Lia was okay and doing everything they could for her, they didn’t even think about the rest of us.”

The swimmers have spoken out fearing censorship or getting media reports of being “transphobic” just for explaining what they are feeling about the situation.

In fact, a case of censorship on the part of Twitter has already been observed, an application that would have suspended the account of the swimmer Reka Gyorgy after criticizing the participation of this transgender person.