Transhumance or the enormous challenge of reconciling heritage, ecology, animal welfare and veterinary control

Since 2019, UNESCO has protected the transhumance practice as a Representative Manifestation of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Europe. Historically, itinerant grazing has had a very important weight in the economy and ecology of the Iberian Peninsula. For this reason, in 1273, Alfonso X created the Honorable Council of the Mesta with the aim of regulating this activity, whose origins could date back to the Upper Palaeolithic.

For hundreds and hundreds of years, with the arrival of spring and autumn, dozens of herds have been led by their shepherds, through ravines, ropes and paths, from one climatic region to another to improve their well-being and allow them to access the natural grass that, depending on the time of year, grows in one place or another. Specifically, there are two types of transhumance: the horizontaltypical of the flat or plateau regions; Y the uprightcharacteristic of mountainous regions.

“The breeding and maintenance of animals, the management of land, forests, water resources and natural risks, as well as the ritual and customary practices of shepherds, make transhumance a important factor shaping the relationship and interaction of man with animals and ecosystems”, collects one of the latest UNESCO reports on transhumance on the migratory routes of the Mediterranean. Also, this report recognizes that itinerant herders have deep knowledge “about the environment, ecological balance and climate change, because transhumance is one of the most sustainable and effective methods of raising livestock.”

In fact, it is widely demonstrated that the activity of roving herds is essential for favor the regeneration of trees and the genetic exchange of plants, as well as to provide other environmental, social and economic services. “Transhumance is more than a tradition, we are talking about a cultural system (…) that integrates a solid ecological foundationbased on the alternative use of the diversity of grasslands of the Peninsula at the optimum moment of their production, and a set of breeds selected for this livestock regime, whose characteristics have been preserved over time”, argues the White Book of the Transhumance.

“On the other hand –continues this book–, it is a system for managing natural resources and cultural, social, economic and biological interrelationships that has modeled many of the landscapes of Spain and contributed to their cohesion. (…) Transhumance generates environmental services that ensure the quality of life of all citizens, rural and non-rural. It should be noted, in particular, the environmental value of transhumance on foot and its contribution to the conservation of the great public heritage that constitutes cattle trails. A unique heritage in Europe and that, despite the strong deterioration suffered, continues to constitute a network of ecological corridors”.

ONLY TWO REGIONS LAST IN EUROPE

Currently, in Europe, there are only two regions where long-distance cattle roaming continues: the scandinavian regionwith reindeer transhumance; Y the Iberian Peninsula, which has movements of sheep, cattle, bullfights and goats. The intensive livestock model has condemned transhumance to be an anecdotal event in countries such as Italy or Greece, which is why the livestock trails in Spain, being practically unique on the continent, have incalculable value.

“The situation in which our villages find themselves is bad, since, in many cases, they have become in real landfillsand that cannot be: these roads are part of our heritage and, as such, we must take care of them”, he claims José, a rancher from La Mancha who had the privilege of carrying out stages of transhumance between 1980 and 1995, in statements to Veterinary Journal. “It is a pity that the relevant authorities do not put more effort into maintaining a tradition that is beneficial for people, animals and the environment”, laments this pastor, who, without knowing it, defends the “One Health” current.

As José reveals, the survival of livestock routes and transhumance activity depends on multiple factors, especially the coexistence of policies that not only favor the mere control of livestock diseases, but also ecology, animal welfare and, hence, itinerant grazing. Currently, transhumant farms must comply with the general requirements applicable to livestock farms, such as those relating to the identification and registration of animals or the possession of the official health certificate issued by official veterinarians or, where appropriate, by authorized veterinarians. or authorized for this purpose by the autonomous communities.

Nevertheless, transhumance activity sometimes collides with veterinary controls, due to the confinements that they sometimes impose, especially in underdeveloped countries in southern Africa, where itinerant grazing is still a practice on the rise. Despite this, there are currents of veterinary research that defend that disease control possible without confining herds. In this sense, the strategies proposed by the supporters of the “One Health” initiative are very valuable, since they consider, among other things, unique interventions that, in a short time and intensively, vaccinate and deworm ruminants and dogs without the need for curb transhumance activity.

“I think that, in Spain, the relationship between herders and veterinarians is very good, because both are very fond of what they do and believe in it,” defends Marian Ramo, who has spent 22 years caring for cattle traveling from Aragon. “Both parties understand that we have to collaboratethat we go hand in hand and that the resistance of this trade depends on everyone”, says this veterinarian, who is also a professor at the University of Zaragoza.

In order, precisely, to banish certain topics and to strengthen relations between the veterinary world and herding, in their Faculty they organize field days that give students the option of spending several days on the sidewalks, accompanying them on their usual tours to transhumant farmers. Thanks to this activity, students learn to work with extensive herds and face the challenges they offer when it comes to reconciling animal welfare, human health and food safety.

“Currently the number of students who want to dedicate themselves to small animals is very high, therefore, activities such as the ones we organize with the shepherds help veterinary students open their eyes to new job opportunities, beyond pets,” says Ramo. “The problem is that the livestock issue is somewhat diminished in the faculties in terms of teaching hours and practical hours. So these types of field days are essential for young people to realize that ranchers and shepherds can teach them and contribute many more things than they thought, because they are people with a very special culture and sensitivity “, he emphasizes.

Like Marian Ramo, José, the shepherd from La Mancha, also defends the importance of collaboration between sectors: “The veterinarians and politicians must be aware that transhumance livestock activity is tremendously beneficial for animals and also for the ecosystems themselves, because it facilitates the use of natural resources, such as pastures or rivers, and avoids the overproduction of feed. Animals that graze freely are healthier, they get sick less; and, furthermore, when you see them, you realize that they are much happier”, he concludes.