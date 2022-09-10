Transit and tourist visas approved for Panama: listed September 8

The Panamanian Consulate in Cuba has published new lists of approved transit and tourist visas, as of September 8.

Although many await an announcement about the possible elimination of the transit visa for Cubans, neither the diplomatic headquarters on the island nor Panama Migration have made reference to the issue.

Recently, in fact, they have released the latest lists with people whose stay or tourism trip have been approved.

In the case of transit visas, they published two images with the list of Cubans who requested this document and already have a resolution.

Approved persons may present themselves at the Consulate at 9:00 am with their passport and proof of payment to receive their visa stamp. Those who do not appear must wait for future publications.

Some of the Cubans who commented on the publication They assure that they appeared on the lists and presented on the 10th, which confirms that the process takes about a month.

Regarding tourist visas, the Panamanian Consulate in Havana offered similar instructions to those who were approved.

People who published their opinions in the shared image assured that their requests correspond to July 19. Others, however, began their tourist visa process in early August.

So far, no changes have been announced on the current transit visa requirement for Cubans who make a stopover in Panama.

From Immigration they indicated to Cuban Directory last August that both procedures are carried out through the SNM page, despite the fact that many travelers denounce the impossibility of access.

APPROVED VISAS FOR PANAMA: DATE SEPTEMBER 8