Transition 4.0 and national concessions: confirmation of accumulation has arrived – Fiscal Focus

The year 2021, it must be acknowledged, has not stopped turning out to be a “surprising” year until the end, so much so that December 31st (you got it right, the New Year’s Eve) was released by the Accounting Department General of the State with Circular no. 33 of 31 December 2021, the long-awaited clarification on the discussed issue of the accumulation between the concessions falling under the PNRR and the other national concessions that had already been addressed with circular no. 21 of 14 October.

We remind you that on that occasion the Ministry of Economy and Finance had made explicit an absolute prohibition for all the facilities falling under the PNRR, ie the prohibition of the so-called double financing. In practice, as required by art. 9 of EU Reg. 2021/241 of 12 February 2021 (recalled by the circular), “the support in the context of the is added support provided under other Union programs and instruments. Reform and investment projects can be supported by other Union programs and instruments, provided that such support does not cover the same cost.“.

All very correct, it is a pity that this apparently clear and linear formulation was then transposed into the FAQ by Simest (controlled by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which in turn is controlled by the MEF) regarding some concessions (Digital and ecological transition, Development of electronic commerce and participation in fairs and exhibitions) in which, when asked whether the concessions granted by the Fund 394/81 (PNRR resources) could be combined with other public concessions, it replied how much follows: “The Framework Resolution and the Circulars exclude the financing of expenses subject to other public subsidies (including public subsidies that do not constitute State aid, such as for example tax credit measures that have the same costs as their object) and require compliance with the obligation of absence of the so-called “double financing” (ie the prohibition of double coverage of the same costs), a case further defined by the MEF Circular no. 21/2021 and the relative technical annex. “.

The interpretation provided, as we had underlined, clearly represented an unforgivable slip on the part of Simest which, in addition to having brought great confusion in a particular period of the year for entrepreneurs who had to plan and accelerate investments at the end of the year, caused damage to all those who requested the aforementioned benefits, depriving them of the possibility of accumulation.

The circular clarifies definitively that “absence of double funding” and “cumulation” are two different and non-overlapping concepts, as the prohibition of double financing requires that the same cost of a intervention cannot be repaid twice from public sources of financing, even of a different nature, while the concept of cumulation refers to the possibility of establishing a synergy between different forms of public support for an intervention, which are thus “cumulated” to cover various portions of a project / investment.

The accumulation of the concessions is allowed by the aforementioned period of art. 9 of Reg. (EU) 2021/241 (“the support in the context of the device is added to the support provided under other Union programs and instruments “) while what is not allowed is, precisely, double funding (“provided that such support does not cover the same cost“).

This is equivalent to saying that if a PNRR measure finances 40% of the value of a good / project, the remaining 60% can be financed through other sources, provided that the cumulation provisions applicable from time to time are respected and, overall , do not exceed 100% of its cost. In the latter case, part of the costs would in fact be financed twice and this case would be attributable to the so-called “double financing”, which is always forbidden.

The circular then continues making express reference to the Transition 4.0 plan, which was the one that had caused the greatest concerns for operators, (Research and Development Credit, Training 4.0 and Investments in capital goods 4.0) which is one of the projects financed by the PNRR, reiterating that where the investment is partially financed by other public resources, cumulation with the tax credit is allowed (up to 100% of the investment cost), exclusively for the part of the cost of the investment not financed with other public resources.

The clarification confirms the validity of the state of the art which allows for the possibility of accumulating several concessions if this possibility is allowed by national law and within the limits set by it and by European rules on state aid. Therefore, to assess whether two concessions are cumulative, the ordinary procedure must be followed:

verify if the instituting law exposes any prohibition on overlapping;

verify if the institutive law exposes any quantitative limit of accumulation;

in the absence, however, comply with the cost limit envisaged at European level;

in the event that one of the concessions represents state aid, also check the European limits.

In the case of the tax credit for investments in capital goods, we know that it can be combined with other concessions that have the same costs as their object, provided that such accumulation, also taking into account the non-competition in the formation of income and the IRAP tax base, does not lead to the cost incurred being exceeded (art. 1 co. 1059 of Law 178/2020; see Revenue Agency Circ. 9/2021, § 6). Therefore, the limits and possibilities envisaged up to now will continue to be applicable and the tax credit for investments in capital goods will continue to be cumulative, for example, with the tax credit for investments in the South or with the contribution of the New Sabatini.