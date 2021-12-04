Transition, Cingolani continues to hold a door open to nuclear power: “It must be included in a vision plan”. Ecologists: “Stop pretending to be ‘green’ unsustainable technologies”

“The taxonomy really needs to look ahead. I disagree when I hear that yes they must exclude new nuclear or other forms of technology“. It is not yet the official position of Italy in the context of what will be the proposal of the EU Commission on the European green taxonomy and which should be announced by the end of the year. At this point, however, words have a specific weight that the Minister of Transition, Roberto Cingolani, pronounced al EU Council of Ministers compared to the document in which the Commission will indicate which investments are to be considered sustainable and, therefore, eligible for subsidies.

Italy sided with France, Spain, Romania and Greece, calling for changes to the EU rules on the energy market for protect consumers from the peak prices and Cingolani also focused on the nuclear node. “I’m obviously not referring to the old nuclear,” he said. To then reiterate: “I don’t consider them first, second and third generation at this moment new technology. But I believe that, for the future of our children and grandchildren, the small modular reactors and above all the fusion cannot be out of a plane of vision, because we we are thinking about an energy future much ahead of 2030 “. Immediate reactions, first of all those of Green Europe “The minister’s position is unacceptable because with the inclusion of nuclear power in the Green Taxonomy, resources of the EU’s ecological transition will be diverted towards extremely dangerous and very expensive energy, subtracting them from renewables” comment the co- national spokespersons, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi.

The words of Cingolani – On the sidelines of the EU Council, recalling the words of the commissioner Kadri Simson, Cingolani defined the taxonomy as a ‘rolling’ document, which should probably be updated on an annual basis. “I think it will be a fairly broad document – he commented – it would not make sense to have a document that is too vertical. I said the transition it’s a marathon, we are speaking today for 2025, so if by 2030 we can consider a fairly predictable future with current technologies, we must also have the courage to think that between 20-30 today’s technologies will be obsolete“.

Indeed, the words spoken by the minister give the idea of how ‘broad’ the document should be in your opinion: “In addition to optimizing renewables as we are doing, using them massively, developing hydrogen, for example, those involved in developing beyond lithium batteries, besides lithium? Do we really believe we can build up with lithium? We really believe we can make hundreds of thousands TWh of accumulated energy with today’s batteries? “. And on nuclear and carbon capture the position is now clear: “We need an effort. Who is in charge of developing the small modular reactors which have completely different characteristics from the old nuclear one? The merger requires more investment. Who is responsible for developing new methodologies for carbon capture? “. According to the minister, in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, “it will be necessary develop more efficient capture systems of those we have today “.

The appeal of the NGOs and the reactions – A position expressed on the same day as the minister, as well as the premier Mario Draghi, they turned Wwf, Greenpeace, Legambiente and T&E (Transport and Environment), with an appeal to “reject the assaults of those who want to include technologies that are not sustainable at all, such as gas and nuclear power, among sustainable investments in the EU”. An appeal in which it is recalled that the Taxonomy must provide a reliable reference to find out which investments are in line with the EU climate objectives (55% emissions cut by 2030 compared to 1990 and net zero emissions by 2050) and that the current rules (which currently exclude gas and nuclear) “are been defined on the basis of the recommendations of a Technical Expert Group, made up of people mainly from the world of finance “.

After the minister’s words, the reactions of Bonelli and Evi of Europa Verde on the statements made “without a mandate from Parliament, knowing that Italy voted against atomic energy with two referendums”. “We are astonished – they add – by the silence-assent on the part of some political forces that say nothing about a minister who in an authoritarian way and without democratic confrontation decided that nuclear power should be included as green energy fundable by the EU “. No comments from the M5S, while the position of the League is not a mystery. Already in recent days Matteo Salvini he had asked that Prime Minister Mario Draghi take a stand on the latest generation of nuclear power, defined by the leader of the League as “safe and green”. And now he agrees with Minister Cingolani.

Towards the new Taxonomy – A position expected especially after that at the Cop 26 Italy has not signed (as made by Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Denmark and Spain) a declaration against the inclusion of nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. A dozen, on the other hand, the countries (led by France) that have lined up for inclusion of the energy of the atom from which, already today, a quarter of the electricity production of the Union derives (106 reactors in operation in 13 states, a couple of which have declared their intention to abandon nuclear power). In fact, seven countries have plans to expand its production capacities, building new reactors. Once the Commission proposal has been presented, however, within six months, Parliament and the European Council will have the last word. At least on the subsidies, which are a crucial point. And many doubts remain, because in the face of zero emissions, there are problems concerning, for example, the production and storage of radioactive waste. And Italy knows something about it.

The waste and the national deposit – In this regard, it will be published on December 15 the report of the seminar on the national deposit of radioactive waste which closed in recent days and during which the Sogin met in nine meetings with local authorities, associations, committees, trade unions, experts and individual citizens of the 67 localities deemed potentially suitable. The investment of approximately 900 million euros to create a warehouse and technology park it will be financed by the tariff component A2Rim (former component A2) of the electricity bill, which already covers the costs of the dismantling of nuclear plants, while for the management of other waste (such as medical waste) the financing will take place through a booking fee, which private producers will pay to the depot operator for disposal. From 2001 to 2018, of the 3.7 billion euros paid by consumers in their bills, only 700 million was spent on dismantling, realizing up to 2018 only one third of the program. The rest went to the costs of running and having the radioactive fuel treated in France and the UK. Each year the state spends 60 million euros to store part of its nuclear waste abroad.

Potentially eligible territories say ‘no’ – Hence the importance of the deposit, but none of the 67 territories indicated as suitable he intends to welcome him, from Puglia to Lazio, from Piedmont to Tuscany. This has emerged from the public meetings organized so far by Sogin, while there are countless demonstrations in the square to say no to the plant. The second phase of the public consultation, which will last another thirty days, during which any other comments and technical proposals can be sent. At the end of this phase, with the publication of the National charter of suitable areas (Cnai), Regions and local authorities they will be able to express their non-binding expressions of interest to further investigate the subject. It promises to be an uphill road.