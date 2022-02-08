Transitional period: if in doubt, extension to be confirmed – Fiscal Focus

Overwhelmed by the pressure of public opinion, the Financial Administration first announces, then implements, what was clearly inevitable with the entry into force of the Sostegni-ter Decree. With the Provision of February 4, 2022, the Revenue Agency extends the deadline provided for by article 28, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of January 27, 2022, n. 4, with reference to the credits previously subject to one of the options referred to in article 121, paragraph 1, of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n. 77, or the option referred to in article 122, paragraph 1, of the same decree.

In order to combat fraud, article 28 of Law Decree no. 4 of 2022, modifying article 121 of the Relaunch Decree, eliminated the possibility of carrying out credit assignments subsequent to the first. The law, however, provides for a transitional regime according to which the credits that as of February 7, 2022 were previously subject to a discount on the invoice or credit transfer can only be subject to a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions. and other financial intermediaries.

According to the Faq published on the institutional website, the aforementioned transitional regulation operates in relation to the assigned credits for which the relative communication was validly transmitted to the Revenue Agency prior to 7 February 2022, regardless of the number of transfers which took place before that date. date. These credits, however, can only be subject to a further transfer, which can be carried out from 7 February 2022.

Unexpectedly, with the Provision of February 4, 2022, the Revenue Agency postponed the deadline of February 7, 2022, provided for by article 28, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of January 27, 2022, n. 4, extending it to February 17, 2022. Same fate for the expenses incurred in 2022 for the interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers, referred to in Article 119-ter of the Relaunch Decree, whose deadline for verification was extended to 7 March 2022.

In doing so, just as unexpectedly, the Financial Administration drew on the provisions on collection referred to in article 19-octies, paragraph 4, of the Law Decree of 16 October 2017, n. 148 according to which the terms for the fulfillment of the declaratory and communication obligations relating to the taxes administered by the Revenue Agency can be extended, with a provision of the same Financial Administration adopted in agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in the presence of events or circumstances that involve serious difficulties for their regular and timely execution and in any case in the event of a delay in the publication of the technical specifications for the telematic transmission of data relating to the obligations themselves.

However, it is not clear how the Tax Administration, using a provision aimed at postponing the deadlines for tax obligations, can defer an ontologically different deadline, set rather to verify the transferability regime of tax credits referred to in Article 119 and 121 of the Relaunch Decree, the terms and deadlines of which, at least when fully operational, have not been modified.

Could the Financial Administration have acted in this sense and derogate from a term from which there are consequences that are not purely and exclusively fiscal?

A question that risks being left unanswered for two reasons. The first lies, in fact, in the observation that Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Sostegni-ter Decree does not provide for any tax obligation, but simply identifies the term to which to refer to assess the limitations on the exercise of the options referred to in article 121 of the Relaunch Decree. Paradoxically, Article 28 of the Sostegni-ter Decree is the antithesis of a tax obligation as it simply represents the observatory from which to evaluate the credit in consideration of one’s own history. In other words, despite the limitations imposed, if the credit is worthy of a further possibility of assignment. No communication or declaration, in fact, would have expired on February 7, 2022.

The second reason, probably decisive, is inherent in the sanction envisaged in the event of violations of the aforementioned limitations. The nullity for contracts concluded in violation of the provisions referred to in Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Sostegni-ter Decree can only continue to refer to the current text of the law which, in the absence of a legislative amendment, is valid on the date of 7 February 2022. The aforementioned term, in fact, has a purely statutory value.

Even when the outcome is favorable to the taxpayer, as in the present case, it is not possible to ignore how the Financial Administration, by forcing its hand, acted on the law by manipulating the initial will of the legislator to impose terms different from the original ones. For this reason we are sure that, in the name of legal certainty, during the conversion the term provided for by article 28 paragraph 2 will be adjusted in the sense of the Provision of February 4, 2022.