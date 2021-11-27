Tech

transitions between apps without interruptions in the new Sony patent – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
PS5 it may receive a number of UI enhancements in the future. A patent registered in recent days details a series of features that should allow you to open and use various apps, such as Spotify for example, without having to interrupt the game in progress.

The patent, registered on November 18 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, states that the current application management system is not optimal. For example, to listen to streaming music with Apple Music or Spotify, the user must access the dashboard, thus interrupting his gaming activity, in order to open the related applications.

The new system, on the other hand, aims for a seamless transition between different applications running on the PS5, all without having to leave the game screen. There is also talk of pop-up windows, called “Action Cards”, which can be opened, closed, resized or moved freely in various points of the screen, with the possibility therefore also to accommodate the elements of the interface of the game being played, from which to manage various applications, such as Spotify, PlayStation Store, YouTube or Netflix.

A patent image showing how PS5 Action Cards can be positioned and resized

These are undoubtedly interesting features, but as this is a patent, it is not certain that they will actually be introduced in the future. Staying on the subject, another patent has recently been discovered relating to removable covers for PS5.

