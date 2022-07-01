transparent and rigorous drug financing

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

The Working Group of the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme) has just been set up on Evaluation and Selective Financing of Medicines. Its objective is to propose improvements to the evaluation and decision-making system on the public financing of drugs.

This group is made up of medical experts who have been appointed by the societies scientific that are part of Facme, which bring together the vision and common proposals of the officially recognized medical specialties in Spain. In addition, and in a complementary manner, a Smaller Working Group that assumes the responsibility of preparing the first proposals and documents that will be agreed upon later in the larger Group.

Facme points out the critical importance and timeliness of this joint intervention at this time. “The medical scientific societies share the common goal of improving the current decision-making system in the selective financing of medicines in the National Health System (SNS), which currently suffers from limitations.”

Among others, the Federation stands out, “the absence of real participation of medical experts in the disease to which the medicine is directedthe lack of transparency in the evaluation and decision-making process, the lack of coherence and rigor in the criteria used, the lack of updating of the evaluations, or the non-revaluation of old drugs and possible combinations”.

All this is having as a consequence thate “decisions are being made regarding the financing of medicines that are not well justified nor endorsed by expert doctors in the respective pathologies”.

Collaboration and dialogue

In this task, Facme relies on being able collaborate with the other agents involved in the operation of the selective financing of medicinessuch as patient organisations, central or regional administrations, health economics and pharmaceutical companies, the pharmaceutical industry, etc.

The end pursued is promote a constructive dialogue that helpsas soon as possible, to ensure optimal access for patients to effective medicines, now and in the future.

Participate in SNS improvement projects

FAacme recognizes that the improvements in the procedures must be framed in a series of necessary reforms to the system itself. Thus, it highlights that “it is urgent to review the organization and governance so that it responds effectively to its objective of guarantee that public resources allocated to health are used in the best possible way”.

In this sense, it is positive that the ‘Spanish plan for transformation, recovery and resilience’ formally states that a “reform of the regulation of medicines and health products, as well as access to medicines” and that collects an investment of European funds for the “rationalization of the consumption of pharmaceutical products and promotion of sustainability”.

In this same line, Facme considers it essential that the lack of participation of medical scientific societies in the gestation of these initiatives be corrected as soon as possible, which would undoubtedly be enriched by the contribution of expert professionals provided by their companies. For this reason, “we reiterate our offer to collaborate in the improvement projects of the SNS, with whose proper functioning and sustainability the professionals who make up the medical scientific societies federated in FACME have the greatest commitment”.