transparent headphones turn black and can be bought in Bitcoin

Nothing announced alimited edition true wireless headphones Ear 1. The object, already very glamorous and particularly attentive to design, thus becomes even more “stylish”, and brings attention to key issues such as that of cryptocurrencies and that of environmental sustainability, increasingly urgent for the planet.









The news of the Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition therefore do not end atunprecedented coloring which gives the wireless headphones even more character. In fact, when sales start, the official Nothing portal will open at cryptocurrencies, thus offering an additional product payment option that will certainly be appreciated by those who handle digital currencies on a daily basis. In particular, Nothing will accept four, which coincide with the most common: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin and Dogecoin. The attention to the customer experience has always been a priority for the first manager of Nothing, Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus, and he proves it once again in Nothing.

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition, as they are

Nothing Ear 1 turns black. The very light true wireless headphones of the young English company maintain the peculiarity custody charging transparent, but the earphones are tinged with a new smoky finish and a matte black color for the silicone and the inner casing. The features Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition techniques are the same as the variant already on the market.

Very welcome news for the historical moment we are going through is theattention to polluting emissions shown by the Nothing team, which, starting with the new black Nothing Ear 1 and for the products that will arrive in the future, will adopt a packaging label that will make the user aware of the environmental impact of the product he has purchased.

In particular, Nothing Ear 1 is now carbon neutral, i.e. there is no difference between the carbon dioxide emissions generated during production and those reabsorbed: in other words, the Nothing Ear 1 headphones are zero emissions. The company arrived at the result through the consultancy of SGS, which independently assessed the carbon footprint of the headphones and drew up a plan that allowed Nothing to reset it.

“Nothing is here to make a positive difference. Our new zero-emission Ear 1s are the first step on our journey to sustainability “, said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing. “With Ear 1 we have shown that new ideas, from design to distribution, can connect with users and bring back that sense of emotion that has been missing in our industry. We hope that this Black Edition will attract more attention in the months to come and that more tech brands will add the carbon footprint label to their products. “

Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition, how much they cost

The Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition will first be sold in the temporary store that the company will set up on December 4th from 11am to 7pm local time in Covent Garden, London, while they will then be available for everyone starting from 12 noon on 13 December at the usual sales channels, at the same price as the “traditional” variant, therefore 99 euros, payable, as mentioned, also with cryptocurrencies.