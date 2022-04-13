Transplant, reconstruction of the bladder and the intestine … She testifies 5 years after the attack on Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester

Lucy Jarvis is a 22 year old student from Wigan. In 2017, the young woman attended the concert of Ariana Grande where a terrible attack took place. 5 years later, the young woman testifies to her ordeal.

Lucy Jarvis: survivor of the Ariana Grande concert attack

In May 2017, Lucy Jarvis attended Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester when an explosion put an end to the festivities. During this concert, 22 people are killed by a kam*kaze. Lucy for her part has serious internal injuries as well as shrapnel in her left ankle. 5 years later, completely recovered, the 22-year-old young woman tells the Sun the ordeal she went through.

“ At the hospital, they placed me in an artificial coma because my injuries were so serious. They knew that I was going to have to undergo several surgeries. Lucy’s internal organs were torn. Some shrapnel lodged in his left ankle. In total, Lucy underwent 8 procedures at the Royal Salford Hospital including a reconstruction of the bladder, the intestine as well as a bone graft. Two months later, she came out of there in a wheelchair.

” I went from college to going out on the town with my friends and had more freedom to suddenly stop it all, not being able to do anything without the help of my parents. Even in college, I had a carer who drove me around. It was very exhausting, physically and emotionally she says.

A victim that the Manchester Arena attack recounts his ordeal.





Lucy Jarvis: she evokes the attack in a documentary

Thanks to the We Love Manchester emergency fund, Lucy was able to benefit from seven months of rehabilitation among the elite of the Manchester Institute of Health and Performance. “It was like really intense physio. I started in June, still in a wheelchair. I had just removed the fixator from my ankle, then worked very slowly to learn to walk again. I started with a Zimmer frame, then crutches, then a crutch. All the while, I was getting stronger. I always have something like 50% movement in my left ankle. It’s something I have to deal with all my life. »

In the documentary ofITV Worlds Collide: The Manchester Booming, Lucy returns to the evening of the attack. She remembers in particular having waited for hours to be rescued by paramedics. “I remember being with them for what felt like a long time, waiting for an ambulance”, she says, speaking of the employees of the site. The homeless also came to the aid of the victims.

On the other hand, his memories of the attack itself are very vague. And only a few months after the attack, Lucy returned to the Arena to see a new show. “I was never going to not go to concerts again. I went there all the time. I went there sooner rather than later – like tearing off the plaster. »

4 years after the fact, Ariana Grande had shared a message full of emotion to her fans. The artist, forever marked by this event, even got a tattoo in tribute to the victims.