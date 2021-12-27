Transplants: 4 interventions on Christmas Eve at Ismett Palermo – Medicine

(ANSA) – PALERMO, DEC 26 – Four transplants on Christmas Eve and the last one currently underway. It was a hectic Christmas of work that is ending in Ismett, the transplant center in Palermo born from the partnership between the Sicilian Region and Upmc (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center).



Five transplants that mark a real annual record for the Institute. In fact, as many as 200 transplants were performed in 2021, in over 20 years of activity so many interventions had never been carried out in a single year. In 2020, 163 transplants were performed – in 2017, the year before 2021 which marked a record activity for Ismett – 183 transplants were performed.



In these days, two liver transplants, one heart and two lung transplants have been performed (the second currently in progress, ed). The transplant patients are all Sicilian, except in the case of a lung transplant where a patient from Malta underwent surgery. The patient had been urgently transferred to Palermo in recent days, his condition was, in fact, extremely serious and there was no suitable structure in his country.



In 2021, in detail, 98 liver transplants, 68 kidney, 15 heart, 16 lung, 3 combined transplants were performed.



Nineteen are the transplants performed on children. In 2020, a total of 163 transplants were performed. But what is coming to an end was for Ismett a year that saw the Institute at the forefront also in the fight against the pandemic.



In the first six months of the year just ended, Ismett’s ICU beds were made available to patients with Covid-19 (4 still active, ed) who needed high-level intensive care. In fact, at the center of Palermo, patients whose conditions were extremely serious and for which highly specialized therapies such as Ecmo, an extracorporeal oxygenation system that put the lungs at rest, were transferred from all over the Region and not only. it can favor the recovery of lung activity. (HANDLE).

