Transport strike Thursday 28 April 2022

Bus rides at risk and possible inconvenience also in Latina and in the Pontine province on Thursday 28 April for one transport strike proclaimed nationally by the trade union organization Faisa Confail.

The stop is scheduled for 4 hours and could also have repercussions in the Pontine area. In Latina city Csc Mobilità, the concessionary company of the local public transport service in the capital city, has in fact made it known that due to the protest from 09:30 to 13:30 “the service could suffer strong repercussions”.

Cotral, the concessionary company of the extra-urban local public transport service in Lazio, also did the same, in view of the abstention from work provided between 8.30 and 12.30; all journeys will be guaranteed up to 8:30 am and those at the resumption of service at 12:31 pm.

The reasons underlying the dispute by the trade union are as follows:

– to claim the renewal of the category CCNL expired in 2017

– for the review of salaries in relation to the increase in the cost of living

– for safety in the workplace, working hours and organization, including that of smart working.