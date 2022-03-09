Transport strike Tuesday 8 March 2022: all the information

Transport strike on Tuesday 8 March, on the occasion of the International Day for Women’s Rights. The impact of the workers’ protest, which is part of a general strike, could also be for commuters in the province of Latina who use public transport to get around.

The transport strike, called by the USB and Cobas trade unions, will last for 24 hours; the warranty bands will in any case be respected. However, both Cotral bus rides at regional level and those of Csc Mobilità, the concessionaire of the local public transport service in the Pontine area, are at risk.

With a note, Cotral made it known that abstention from work is scheduled from 8:30 to 17 and from 20 at the end of the service; all departures from the terminus will be guaranteed until 8:30 am, when the service resumes at 5 pm and until 8 pm. at 09:30 and from 13:30 to 16:30 “.

General strike 8 March: the reasons

That of Tuesday 8 March is one general strike; in addition to transport, there may also be disruptions to other activities including schools. It was held to protest against any form of violence, discrimination or precariousness against women or gender. According to the Usb in our country “every day that passes the wage gap widens, blackmailing power relations are created in the workplace, thus increasing the phenomenon of harassment and which is willing to sacrifice lives on the altar of production and profit, dreams, hopes “, reads a note signed by the base union”.

