Traoré unleashed, but Cristante equalized in the 94th minute

After Abraham’s advantage on a penalty, the Ivorian caused Smalling’s own goal before scoring the three-point goal. The draw in full recovery

It all happened at the Mapei Stadium between Sassuolo and Rome, which ended with an exciting 2-2. After the advantage of Abraham on penalty in the recovery of the first half, the unleashed Traoré first caused Smalling’s own goal – with duck by Rui Patricio – and then signed the overtaking in first person surprising Karsdorp. L’expulsion of Ferrari in the 78th minute he started the siege of Rome which took place in the 94th minute with the tie by Cristante.

THE MATCH

Can a spectacular game full of twists leave everyone with a bad taste in their mouths? Yes, absolutely and Sassuolo-Roma 2-2 is the concrete example. To find a smile at the end of the game among the protagonists you have to look for it with the lantern and it does not matter that Cristante’s header in the 94th minute prevented Mourinho’s Roma from a heavy defeat at Mapei Stadium. Even in the statements of the protagonists, however, the feeling is of another missed opportunity.

It did not go better for Sassuolo who without Scamacca and Raspadori was still called to redeem himself after the defeats against Sampdoria and then Juventus in the Italian Cup. He had done it almost perfectly until the recovery of the second half, then the joke that ruined a second half with applause. But let’s go in order.

The first half was balanced and without too many ideas until the final stages. Two teams not at their best and above all not very free with their heads almost canceled out when at 44 ‘by Chiriches on a cross from Vina came the penalty that unlocked the match: Abraham’s goal that took the ball away from Oliveira from eleven meters.

In the second half it’s a completely different show, but also the fair of mistakes. With Frattesi and Traoré unleashed between the lines and Berardi pulling the strings starting from the right, Sassuolo found the equalizer in the 73rd minute with a clumsy deviation from Smalling that sent Rui Patricio’s hold on tilt for a daring own goal. Not only that: the Ivorian midfielder five minutes later won the duel in the area with Karsdorp by signing the momentary 2-1.

With Mourinho forced to send all the forwards onto the pitch, the expulsion of Ferrari for the sum of yellow cards gave the Giallorossi the last quarter of an hour of siege. The right episode came in the 94th minute with Cristante’s header from a corner for the final 2-2, with an opportunity for each side immediately after to collect the three points.

REPORT CARDS

Berardi 6.5 – Without Raspadori and Scamacca, Sassuolo’s offensive weight is even more in his feet than usual. The determination puts it, perhaps too much, but not the precision. He makes up for it with an assist.

Traoré 7.5 – The goal in the Italian Cup against Juventus has reinvigorated him and moved him to the trident from Dionisi for the many absences, he is noted in the goal area. They cancel the first one, while the second attempt sends Smalling and especially Rui Patricio into a tailspin for the 1-1. The most inspired up there, he also thinks about it personally.

Abraham 6.5 – Unlocks on a penalty that he snatches from Oliveira’s feet. An important goal for the match itself, but also for the end of the season. I am 18 in the first season in the Giallorossi.

Karsdorp 4 – Horror evening for the Dutch winger who hardly ever sees her near Traoré. He enters as a negative protagonist in both Sassuolo’s goals, first making himself jump easily and then failing to counter Traoré in doubling.

Rui Patricio 4.5 – Combine a sensational omelette that gives Sassuolo a 1-1 draw. Smalling’s deviation puts him in trouble, but how he lets the ball escape in his hands is a red pencil.

THE TABLE

SASSUOLO-ROME 2-2

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Tips 6; Muldur 6, Ferrari 5.5, Chiriches 5.5, Kyrikaopoulos 6; Frattesi 6 (34 ‘st Ayhan sv), Lopez 6, Henrique 6 (22’ st Harroui 6); Berardi 6.5 (39 ‘st Ceide sv), Defrel 5.5 (34’ st Ruan sv), Traoré 7.5. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Oddei, Ciervo, Peluso, Ceide, Samele. Herds: Dionysus 6.5.

Rome (3-5-2): Rui Patricio 4.5; Mancini 4.5 (31 ‘st Veretout 6), Smalling 5, Kumbulla 5.5; Karsdorp 4 (38 ‘st Perez sv), Pellegrini 5.5, Oliveira 5 (24’ st Cristante 6.5), Mkhitaryan 5, Vina 5 (31 ‘st Maitland-Niles 5.5); Felix 5.5 (24 ‘st Shomurodov 5), Abraham 6.5. Available: Boer, Fuzato, Keramitsis, Bove, Darboe, Diawara, Zalewski. All .: Mourinho 5.

Referee: Guide

Markers: 46 ‘rig. Abraham (R), 2 ‘st aut. Smalling (R), 28 ‘st Traoré (S), 49’ st Cristante (R)

Ammonites: Ferrari, Berardi, Lopez (S); Mancini, Kumbulla (R)

Expelled: 33 ‘st Ferrari (S) for the sum of yellow cards

OPTA STATISTICS

• Roma (2W, 2N) have remained unbeaten in four straight games in a single Serie A season for the first time since January 2021, under the leadership of Fonseca.

• It was since last May (2-2 vs Spezia) that Roma had not drawn an away match in Serie A.

• Sassuolo – two draws and two defeats in their last four Serie A games – have not had a streak of four straight matches in the tournament since last September.

• With 11 goals scored in this league, Tammy Abraham has linked David Platt (11 goals in 1991/92) to third place in the league table of top English goalscorers in a single Serie A season.

• The one against Sassuolo is the first penalty kicked and converted by Tammy Abraham in the Big-5 European championships.

• Tammy Abraham is only the second English player to score from a penalty in a Serie A match in the era of three points to win after David Platt in the 1994/95 season.

• With Tammy Abraham’s penalty against Sassuolo, there are four Giallorossi players with at least one attempt from the penalty spot in this Serie A; no line-up in the current Big-5 European leagues counts more.

• Sassuolo have conceded at least one goal in 10 consecutive Serie A home games for the first time since February 2020.

• With tonight’s goal, Roma have become, after Inter, Sampdoria and Verona, the fourth opponent against whom Hamed Traorè has more than one goal in Serie A (two totals for the Giallorossi, in two matches ending 2-2).

• Chris Smalling’s against Sassuolo is his fifth own goal in the Big-5 European leagues, the first since the one with Manchester United in April 2019 (vs Wolverhampton).

• Bryan Cristante has scored five goals against Sassuolo in Serie A, at least three more than against any other side in the top flight.