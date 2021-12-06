Business

Trapani Birgi Airport, the winter season starts positively

From 1 November the 2021/2022 winter season began, from the point of view of flights and related statistics, for the Vincenzo Florio airport in Trapani Birgi. The first month recorded a total of 39518 passengers and movements and + 698% pax traffic and + 105% movements compared to 2020, + 60% pax and + 33% movements compared to 2019 and + 3% pax and -1% movements compared to 2018.

«Also this first month of the Winter 2021 2022 returns a positive picture – comments the president of Airgest, management company of the Trapani airport, Salvatore Ombra -. Growth is constant throughout 2021, starting in June. These are numbers that generate enthusiasm and confidence. A sign that the cure, made possible thanks to the massive intervention of the Sicilian Region, has put the airport back on its feet, allowing the people of Trapani to literally return to fly ».

Until March 2022 it is possible to reach the main Italian cities from the Vincenzo Florio airport: Bergamo, Bologna, Brindisi, Naples, Parma, Pisa, Rome Ciampino and Fiumicino, Turin, Treviso, Pantelleria and the following European cities Brussels, London and Malta. From next Summer 2022 the panel of connections to and from Trapani Birgi will also extend to other routes.

