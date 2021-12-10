Trapani, step forward towards electric car columns: three companies chosen

In Trapani, the Municipality has identified the economic operators interested in the supply, installation and management of charging stations for electric or hybrid vehicles that will see the light in the municipal area. Three questions were received – says the administration led by the mayor Giacomo Tranchida – and examined by a municipal commission that finished the work last Friday, assigning 10 charging stations per operator for a total of 30.

The companies involved are Be Charge, On Electric Sharing Mobility Srl and the grouping of companies Acea Innovation Srl / City Green Light. The latter participant in the notice also included in the application additional proposals, which constitute an element of reward within the ranking: these are systems for the safe crossing of pedestrians, sponsorships for social and cultural activities and tourist information available on each column.

“It is a turning point for our city, which in the coming months will finally see the installation of electric charging stations – declare the mayor Tranchida and the councilor for public works Dario Safina – also in order to push towards a constantly expanding market and growing also in our territory. Thanks to the companies that participated in the notice and who have undertaken to carry out the work quickly. We have already identified a series of essential road arteries for the allocation of charging stations and we are convinced that citizens will be happy to be able to use this service very soon “.

