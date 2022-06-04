trash jungle adventure

THE NEW DAILY, SANTO DOMINGO. – My need to see images that make me have an entertaining time has led me to consume, for almost two hours, a Paramount product entitled “The Lost City”, a film that follows that trend recovered in recent years by the film industry. Hollywood of carrying out adventures located in the jungle. From what they tell me, it was filmed here, in the Dominican Republic, although for obvious reasons the geographical references are omitted.

It is directed by the brothers Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, two directors of whom I have not the slightest idea and of whom I would not even dare look at their scant filmography after what I have witnessed. His romantic adventure comedy is a tremendous nonsense and it only gives me a feeling of apathy when I see the stiff characters of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum lost in the jungle of clichés. Very rarely do I find the humor or sense of fun that so-called professionals talk so much about. In a few words, it seems to me a pretty boring tape.

After a short sequence that heralds the metanarrative side, her story follows a sullen romantic adventure novelist named Loretta Sage, whose mastery of an ancient language leads her to be kidnapped by a tycoon during one of her promotional tours. so that you can translate a hidden treasure on a tropical island.

Starting with the episode, the plot mechanically fiddles with the old formulas of the adventure genre, in which the hero, now embodied by the silly model on the covers of Loretta’s literature, goes out into the jungle to rescue the damsel in danger from the clutches of the typical megalomaniac villain who longs to seize the treasure hidden by the ancient civilization in an unknown cave.

Except for a brief but effective participation of Brad Pitt as a parody of the trained military man who kills everyone, I am not at all amused by the ridiculous situations that are presented to the writer in the purple suit and the scary model who in reality assumes the identity of the adventurer he played in her novels, especially since they’re terribly predictable when all they do is talk sentimental nonsense among exotic flora and run from the bumbling badasses who always fail to foolishly push the love story forward. the only thing of value, apart from the fact that they are one-dimensional, puerile characters, who only fill the brochures of the descriptions of the stereotypes with their absurd actions. I can’t even imagine what was going through the heads of the writers who wrote it.

I do notice, yes, a certain chemistry between Bullock and Tatum when they flirt in the jungle by the light of the campfires, but they seem just as hollow to me as the kidnappers played by Daniel Radcliffe and the Dominican Héctor Aníbal. Everything else seems false to me in his adventure in the jungle of garbage, and I forget it as soon as the credits roll.

Data sheet

Original title: The Lost City

Year: 2022

Duration: 1hr 52min

Country: United States

Director: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee

Screenplay: Dana Fox, Oren Uziel, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee

Music: Pinar Toprak

Photography: Jonathan Sela

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Hector Aníbal

Rating: 4/10

