News

Travala now accepts Shiba Inu to book holidays

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Now you can use Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to book luxury vacations in over 230 countries using the crypto-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com.

What happened

In an announcement released on Tuesday, Travala said it has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme as a means of payment for 3 million travel products worldwide.

Travala.com already has its own native cryptocurrency token, AVA (CRYPTO: AVA). The travel site posted total revenue of $ 7.2 million in November, up 683% year-on-year; Additionally, 82% of all bookings made last month were paid for in cryptocurrencies.

The platform currently accepts over 28 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Meantime

SHIB’s recent popularity has led to numerous merchants starting to accept meme cryptocurrency as a means of payment.

Recently, the technology reseller Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) has stated that it will accept SHIB as a means of payment.

Also the important chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) plans to accept SHIB as an online payment method within the next four months.

Price movement

SHIB was down 0.72% daily to $ 0.00003688 on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Andre Tan on Unsplash

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Latest Major Dogecoin Update Makes Elon Musk Cheer, Bullish Pulse is Closer

September 11, 2021

The freshman Napoli Futsal, Perugino: “We will fight on every parquet in Italy”

September 5, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio: Drew Barrymore and that “hot” comment on his Instagram post

September 8, 2021

Bryan Adams positive for Covid after the New York-Malpensa flight: he had a fever – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button