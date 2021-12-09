Travala now accepts Shiba Inu to book holidays

Now you can use Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to book luxury vacations in over 230 countries using the crypto-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com.

What happened

In an announcement released on Tuesday, Travala said it has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme as a means of payment for 3 million travel products worldwide.

Congratulations to @Shibtoken for winning the token battle on #Tray her.$ SHIB is now listed as a payment method method on https://t.co/CL8FxBfPc0 to book over 3M travel products worldwide Join the $ AVA Smart program to get up to 13% additional savings  https://t.co/iqw9MLLbew pic.twitter.com/YiHDQvt2gN – Travala.com (@travalacom) December 7, 2021

Travala.com already has its own native cryptocurrency token, AVA (CRYPTO: AVA). The travel site posted total revenue of $ 7.2 million in November, up 683% year-on-year; Additionally, 82% of all bookings made last month were paid for in cryptocurrencies.

The platform currently accepts over 28 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Meantime

SHIB’s recent popularity has led to numerous merchants starting to accept meme cryptocurrency as a means of payment.

Recently, the technology reseller Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) has stated that it will accept SHIB as a means of payment.

Also the important chain of cinemas AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) plans to accept SHIB as an online payment method within the next four months.

Price movement

SHIB was down 0.72% daily to $ 0.00003688 on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Andre Tan on Unsplash