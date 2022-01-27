Travel abroad: what changes for the return to Italy

From February important news on trips. Those coming from one of the Member States of the European Union will be able to enter Italy with the Green pass, without needing to present a negative swab at the time of departure. This is what an ordinance signed yesterday evening by the Minister of Health provides Roberto Speranza.

With this provision are also extended and extended the measures relating to tourist corridors which will concern new destinations: among these are Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (but limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia. Until now, tourist corridors were already planned that included Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and Egypt (limited to the areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).

The ordinance on the Green pass follows and, in essence, incorporates the indications received from the EU. The General Affairs Council, in his recommendation approved on Tuesday in Brussels, asked all member countries to abandon the contagion map, the weekly ones drawn up by the ECDC that signaled the spread of Covid in the various states, to adopt an “individual” approach, based on status of the traveler.

This indication will be valid from next February 1st, the same day as a delegated act that modifies the regulation on the pass and, at the same time, provides for an acceptance period of 270 days for certificates of vaccination. This means that the key to making a trip will be a traveler’s certificate of vaccination, test negativity or recovery. Obviously, everything will have to be proven by an EU digital certificate.

Each EU member state decides on travel restrictions “based on the circumstances it faces. However, the Omicron variant has now spread across Europe and it is time to consider stopping the additional travel measures introduced by some Member States in recent weeks, which have made the trips to the EU are more complicated and less predictable. We now call on all states to rapidly implement common rules to ensure coordination and clarity for our citizens and travelers “ . This is what the European Commissioner for Health stressed Stella Kyriakides and that of Justice Didier Reynders.

The Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, expressed appreciation for the decision of his colleague Speranza to sign the ordinance that will allow travelers from EU countries to enter Italy only with the Green pass and the creation of new tourist corridors. “It is thus possible to partially recreate the market conditions essential to cushion the crisis in the sector” , stressed the minister.

Satisfaction with the order of Minister Speranza was also expressed by Franco Gattinoni, president of the Federation of Organized Tourism of Confcommercio, who explained in a note: “The extension and widening of the tourist corridors to other destinations, thanks to the commitment of Minister Garavaglia, is a first step towards a progressive and necessary return to normality”. “We of course- has continued- we hope that the regulation of international travel will facilitate greater openings as soon as possible. On the other hand, the pandemic trend and the level of vaccinations reached allow, in our opinion, to move outside the EU / Schengen area with more freedom, while maintaining all the safety measures still necessary at this stage “.