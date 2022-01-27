Travel and Covid: Green Pass will suffice for arrivals from the EU, new corridors – Specials have been opened

Big news in the world of travel: the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza has signed a new ordinance extending the measures for arrivals from abroad. For travelers from European Union countries, the green pass will suffice.

The same ordinance also extended and extended the measures relating to tourist corridors. The further destinations of the tourist corridors are: Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia. Those already planned are for Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt (limited to the tourist areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).

The traveler with a vaccination or recovery certificate, departing from the national territory for a stay abroad as part of a Covid-free tourist corridor, must: undergo a molecular or antigenic test conducted with a swab and a negative result, in the forty-eight hours before departure; if the stay abroad exceeds seven days, undergo a further molecular or antigen test on site; before returning to Italy, in the forty-eight hours prior to embarkation, it is necessary to undergo a molecular or antigen test, conducted with a swab and a negative result; upon arrival at the airport in Italy, it is necessary to undergo a further molecular or antigen test, with a negative result. If all the steps listed above are respected, travelers are exempted from compliance with health surveillance and fiduciary isolation obligations.

Garavaglia appreciation for the opening of corridors – The Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia expressed his appreciation for the decision of his colleague Roberto Speranza to sign a new ordinance which, from February, will allow travelers from EU countries to enter Italy with the Green pass only. “But it is important – underlined Garavaglia – to open new tourist corridors with Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (although limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia”. “It is thus possible to partially recreate – concluded the minister – the market conditions indispensable to cushion the crisis in the sector”.

Fto, first step on corridors, Government adapts to EU – “The extension and enlargement of the tourist corridors to other destinations, thanks to the commitment of Minister Garavaglia, is a first step towards a progressive and necessary return to normality” explains Franco Gattinoni, president of the Federation of Organized Tourism of Confcommercio in a note.

“We naturally hope – continues Gattinoni – that the regulation of international travel will facilitate greater openings as soon as possible. On the other hand, the pandemic trend and the level of vaccinations reached allow, in our opinion, to move outside the EU / Schengen area with more freedom, while maintaining all the safety measures still necessary at this stage “. “On the other hand, a radical change of approach is needed and on this ground the Italian government should comply with the recommendation of the European Council – adds the Fto president – according to which regulation based on colored regional maps based on the levels of contagion must be abandoned,” except for the dark red areas, and instead we must move to measures calibrated on the status of the individual traveler “.

“Minister Speranza should also listen to the EU recommending uniformity to the member states on the validity of the green pass at nine months, while our legislation, which from 1 February provides for a limited duration of six months for those who do not yet have the booster, is causing thousands of travel and attendance cancellations in Italy and is creating further damage to the organized tourism sector “, Gattinoni closes.