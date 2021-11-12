Travel by plane, news on the rules for baggage on board

In recent months, the air traffic slowly regained consistency, after almost two years in which flights had been reduced to a minimum due to the health emergency. And airlines are taking advantage of this to revise their rules at least in part, updating themselves to guarantee their passengers an even better experience. This time, the change is there baggage policy on board.

easyJet, the new baggage policy

It’s low cost airlines, in particular, to have decided to make some adjustments to its rules on hand and hold baggage. The goal is to always maintain competitive prices and a well-updated offer (as evidenced by easyJet’s introduction of new winter routes), while improving the quality of service. And we know how much the possibility of having hand luggage significantly affects the flight experience. For this reason, several companies have decided to expand the choice regarding the size of the baggage to take on board.

It is the case of easyJet, which had already updated its baggage rules earlier this year. On that occasion, he had eliminated the option of free hand baggage for all his passengers, except those traveling with the Flexi fare. For everyone else, there was only the possibility of bringing along (free of charge) a small bag to be placed under the front seat. As reported by the Express, now even those who fly with the Standard fare will be able to bring a trolley on board, paying a small surcharge. This option is only available to ticket buyers from the airline app.

In short, it is now possible also bring a trolley into the cabin with both Flexi and Standard tariffs, with the difference that in the latter case it is paid. This has caused a lot of controversy: first of all because the on-board baggage fee was considered excessive compared to that offered by other airlines (some even offer it for free). And then why the penalty to be paid in case of non-compliance with the maximum measurements of the suitcase they seem to be too high.

Vueling, new baggage rules

Among the other companies that have decided to update their hand baggage policy there is also Vueling. Also in this case, the news follows a recent change in the rules on baggage to be carried on board: just a year ago, the carrier limited the possibility to a single small bag to be placed under the front seat, for owners. of a Basic ticket – the cheapest fare. Starting November 23, these same passengers will be able to bring only one piece of hand baggage on board free of charge without weight limits and larger dimensions (we are talking about a maximum of 40X20X30cm).

Again, with the Basic rate it will be possible to choose to also bring a trolley into the cabin (with a maximum weight of 10 kilos and dimensions of 55X40X20cm), paying a surcharge. Currently, this option is available free of charge only for the other fares, which are much cheaper. The latest news concerns the check-in of baggage in the hold: in fact, some weight ranges (15, 20, 25 and 30 kilos), each with its own price, starting from 8 euros. The idea is to allow passengers to choose the best offer according to their needs, saving money in the case of a lighter suitcase.