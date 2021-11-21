Travel in doubt and cancellations in bursts. Uncertainty about Covid is holding back tourists

Italian families question the winter holidays and the country’s economy risks seeing billions of euros go up in smoke again this year. The epidemiological situation, which is slowly but steadily worsening, is holding back a large part of the population: it is the freezer effect, as recorded by the survey (conducted between 15 and 19 November) by Confturismo-Confcommercio, in collaboration with Swg. There were 35 million departures that the compatriots planned, just a month ago: 10 million for the Immaculate Conception, 12 for Christmas and 13 for the New Year. Today – fifteen days after the first event and thirty days before Christmas – 11 million of these bookings are still missing, while cancellations arrived on bookings made amount to 2.5 million. Added to this are another 8.5 million cases in which respondents declare …

Italian families question the winter holidays and the country’s economy is likely to see it go billions of euros in smoke even this year. The epidemiological situation, which is slowly but steadily worsening, is holding back a large part of the population: it is the freezer effect, as recorded by the survey (conducted between 15 and 19 November) by Confturismo-Confcommercio, in collaboration with Swg. There were 35 million departures that the compatriots planned, just a month ago: 10 million for the Immaculate Conception, 12 for Christmas and 13 for the New Year. Today – fifteen days after the first event and thirty days after Christmas – of these reservations 11 million are still missing, while cancellations arrived on bookings made amount to 2.5 million. Another 8.5 million cases are added in which the interviewees declare that they have changed their holiday destination, choosing a closer one, or have reduced the days of vacation, which were already on average well below the corresponding 2019 figure. hard core of 35.5% – more than 12 million – made up of those who in any case do not change their minds for any of the planned vacation periods, and declare that they will leave anyway. However, in half of the cases, these are holidays in the home of family members or hosted by friends, whose impact of spending on real tourist services is in any case reduced compared to the average.

“It’s the freezer effect that the increase in Covid infections, daily diffused, exerts on a winter season that had to definitively dismiss the crisis, and instead it still promises to be very uncertain “, underlines Confturismo-Confcommercio.” Uncertainty prevails, not fear – underlines the president of Confturismo-Confcommercio Luca Patanè – and for this we need clear and immediate indications from the competent authorities on the possible rules to be adopted in order to face the upcoming holidays in safety, especially for the vaccinated population, the most inclined and ready to leave “.

Assoutenti – which takes the field by proposing the launch of an operational alliance between consumers, industry, businesses, trade unions and the third sector aimed at creating a common front to avoid new closures and ask the government to take urgent measures to protect families, fragile individuals, elderly but also companies and industries, starting from the vaccination obligation – quantifies the impact on the Italian economy of any travel limits and new restrictions, with heavy consequences for trade and thousands of businesses and enormous damage for the entire tourism sector. Half of this maxi expense is attributable to the takings of the restaurateurs. With the advance of infections and the possible change in color of some regions, Coldiretti alarms, 5 billion spent in restaurants and farmhouses for lunches and dinners on the end of the year holidays are at risk. Seven out of ten Italians during the Christmas and New Year holidays – underlines the association – they go at least once to eat out in one of the approximately 360 thousand restaurants, trattorias, pizzerias, agritourisms in the regions where the danger of a return of the restrictions with the passage in yellow or orange increases. “A risk that must be averted at all costs”, denounces the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, in underlining the need “not to undermine a supply chain that employs 4 million people in 740 thousand farms and 70 thousand food industries” .

The worsening of the epidemic and the government squeeze they also put skiing at risk. In doubt – according to a ColdirettiIxé analysis – there are the holidays in the snow of 3.8 million Italians, who before the pandemic had gone on holiday to the mountains during the end of year holidays. The snow-capped peaks are the preferred destination for over 10 million Italians traveling on Christmas and New Year’s Eve before the pandemic, for a total cost of 4.1 billion euros, one third of which is for the table “.

