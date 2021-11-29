Travel on Christmas and New Year: rules and prohibitions

In less than a month we will be in the middle of the Christmas holidays: the desire to have fun and escape for a few days from our cities is enormous after last year’s general lockdown. In light of the increase in infections in Italy and Europe and of the new Omicron variant, how will we do a travel?

What are the retractions in Italy

Anyone wishing to move around our country will be able to do so freely as long as the “colors” of the regions remain the current ones. The restrictions would apply if a region were to turn red: as we have been used to, at that point all movements would be prohibited even within the municipality of residence except for health or (food) needs. At the moment, fortunately, it is a remote hypothesis even if the passage of Friuli Venezia Giulia in the yellow zone is about to become reality which, however, will not compromise any “exchange” or travel between different regions.

What happens if you travel to Europe

To enter in France the green pass is valid: in France you can circulate without masks (unless there are crowds) but the green certificate or the “health pass” is always mandatory to enter cinemas, museums, theaters and of course also bars and restaurants . The pass will be required when you board planes, trains and buses but also for a medical examination or to enter shopping centers.

How to go to Austria and Germany

As we discussed in Giornale.it, Austria is experiencing a generalized three-week lockdown that began on November 22 and will end on December 12. To visit Vienna or go skiing in the Austrian mountains it will be necessary, as always, the green pass or a molecular test that proves to be negative for Covid carried out in the previous 72 hours: those who do not have it must do it within 24 hours of entry. in the country. At the moment, there is no quarantine obligation if you come from areas considered to be at low risk such as Italy.

The very contagious Germany has rules very similar to the Austrian ones listed above: green pass obligation from 12 years upwards and “vaccination cycle” for those who have at least one dose of vaccine but from the fourteenth day, not earlier. As usual, those who have decided not to get vaccinated can access with a negative swab in the previous 48 hours (antigenic) or 72 hours but in that case the molecular is needed. The novelty is the 2G rule mentioned in the Courier service: access to closed places only for vaccinated or recovered people. The decision rests with the individual German Länder (federal states). In those where the circulation is very high, the “2G plus” could be triggered with further restrictions such as the obligation of a mask or a negative pad.

What happens in Spain and Portugal

Anyone wishing to travel to Spanish territory will do well to inquire weekly as decided by the local government which publishes the updated list every 7 days for those coming from a foreign territory. The list can be consulted on the Farnesina “Safe Travel” website, which is constantly updated with the latest news that also concern all other European and world areas. For Portugal, however, the basic rules apply: green pass or vaccination cycle for at least 14 days (first dose) or recovery from Covid within 180 days; negative swabs 48 or 72 hours before embarkation but a test may also be required when disembarking in Portuguese territory. The green pass, however, is not mandatory in restaurants, hotels, casinos and even if you decide to go to the gym or some Spa while the use of a mask is mandatory on public transport, in hospitals, in homes. of rest and in places that host entertainment shows and events.

How do you go to Great Britain

Different situation in the former EU, the United Kingdom: it is necessary to have completed at least part of the vaccination cycle (14 days) and not be transisted from countries considered on the red list in the 10 days prior to entry into the English territory. In that case, however, it will be necessary to make a swab within 48 hours of arrival, fill in a “ passenger locator form “ with the details of the tampon reservation. It is obvious that the green pass rule always applies. If this is not done according to the rules, it will be necessary to remain in isolation until there is the result of the negative swab (which will be received in 48 hours).

The Covid free “corridors”

If organized by tour operators, there are no restrictions if you decide to go to the warm and dreamy places that millions of Italians like: we are talking about the Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles; Aruba, Dominican Republic and Egypt. However, upon returning, Italy requires the form we saw earlier to enter the United Kingdom (Passenger Locator Form) and a rapid or molecular test (negative) to be carried out 48 hours before returning to our country.

The “forbidden” countries in Italy

On the contrary, which are the countries that Italy now forbids entry to? In practice, all those in which the Omicron variant circulates the most: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi. At the moment, however, Israel, Japan and Morocco have decided to close the borders to all foreigners and preserve their “peaceful” moment from an epidemiological point of view.