Travel rules to and from abroad: the new anti-Covid measures

With the spread of new Covid variants, also at the end of the year 2021, travel abroad will be subject to restrictions and potential risks of quarantine or cancellation.

Lists of countries at risk

The latest ordinance, approved on December 14 in the wake of the Omicron variant, confirms the classification in five lists of countries, updated “in progress” according to their epidemiological risk. Furthermore, it is necessary to inquire about the restrictions adopted by the country of destination. Check which list your country of origin or destination belongs to through the Viaggiare Sicuri website or the “Crisis Unit” app.

The essential certificates

Depending on the country of origin or destination, including many EU countries, it is necessary:

– five-day quarantine if not fully vaccinated, – molecular swab performed in the 72 hours prior to entry into Italy, or rapid swab in the previous 24 hours. The molecular test deadline is reduced to forty-eight hours for entries from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Green Pass and other vaccination certifications

All Italian citizens living abroad and their family members, who have received the complete vaccination course (two doses, with the exception of J&J), will be able to request the Green Pass by going to the local ASL, even if not registered with the SSN. Other foreign citizens are not obliged to download the European Green Pass, as long as they have vaccination certification from the authorities of the country of origin.

This certification must be written in Italian, English, French, Spanish or German (any other language requires a sworn translation) and must contain: data of the holder and of the vaccine (date / s of administration, identification data of who issued the certificate ).

Vaccinations recognized abroad

To find out which vaccinations are recognized abroad, as well as any restrictions based on your vaccination profile, you can visit the Viaggiare Sicuri website or the “Crisis Unit” app.

To keep in mind. Not all vaccines are the same: Italy only recognizes EMA approved vaccines, namely Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and Astrazeneca (including those produced under its license such as Covidshield, R-CoVI and Fiocruz).

Do children between 5 and 11 years old have to have a green pass?

Those who will be vaccinated will get the green pass but there is no obligation to present it.

The rules for children and teenagers

Children between the ages of 12 and 18 must have a green pass to travel. For trains and airplanes you need the “basic” green pass which is obtained with a molecular swab (valid for 72 hours) or antigenic (valid for 48 hours). Children between 12 and 18 years old who go abroad and are vaccinated when returning from an EU country must show a molecular swab in the previous 48 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results. Children between 12 and 18 who go abroad if they are not vaccinated must observe these rules: if they return from a country of the European Union they must show a molecular swab in the previous 48 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results . They still need to carry out a 5-day quarantine.

If they return from a non-EU country they must show a molecular swab in the previous 72 hours or an antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours with negative results. They still need to carry out a 10-day quarantine.

Insurance

It goes without saying that traveling abroad this winter carries the risk of quarantine or – worse – hospitalization abroad in case of infection. It is therefore recommended (we would say essential) to take out health insurance that covers all the expenses that you might have to incur: hospitalization, transport for return, quarantine (accommodation), various and any.

Less important, but equally recommended, is travel cancellation or interruption insurance due to Covid. Even if you are not infected, it is always possible to find yourself in front of quarantine, isolation, flight cancellation, illness of a travel companion, various and possible ones. It is important to read the entire insurance contract well. There are often severe limitations on refunds: deductibles, reasons for exclusion of refunds, refunds of cancellation penalties only (no money if, for example, an airline or tour operator refunds with a voucher). It is advisable to purchase insurance that is more expensive, but which fully covers the costs of cancellation or interruption of the trip.