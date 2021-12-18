Travel: the rules for coming to Italy at Christmas, questions and answers

Which countries are on List D?

List D includes the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland of the North (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories not belonging to the European continent), Republic of Korea, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Taiwan, Regions Hong Kong and Macao special administrations.

Anyone who has been or has passed through in the 14 days prior to entering Italy in one of the countries in List D must comply with certain obligations for entry into Italy without fiduciary isolation of 5 days. Must fill in the Passenger Locator Form (digital localization form) before entering Italy. The form replaces the self-declaration made to the carrier and can be submitted either digitally or on paper. Ù You must also undergo a molecular swab performed within 72 hours before entering Italy or an antigen test within 24 hours before entering Italy whose result is negative. In the case of entry from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and from the islands, the molecular swab must be done within 48 hours prior to entry into Italy.

It is necessary to present the Covid-19 green certification, or an equivalent certificate, certifying the completion of the vaccination cycle, simultaneously to the carrier upon boarding and to anyone appointed to carry out the checks. People who have stayed or passed through, in the fourteen days prior to entering Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States, can exhibit the green certificate of healing or the certification issued by the competent health authorities certifying that they have been cured.

The certifications can be exhibited in digital or paper format. Fiduciary isolation is mandatory only for those who enter Italy without having presented both the swab and the vaccination certificate at the same time.

What countries are included in List E?

List E includes states and territories not expressly indicated in the other lists. Specific rules have been adopted for South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini. For these countries it is not possible to apply the same conditions provided for the countries in List E.

Entry into Italy from these countries does not require any authorization from the Ministry of Health but is allowed only for specific reasons: work, health, study, absolute urgency, return to one’s home, home or residence.

Entry into Italy, in case of stay or transit in the previous 14 days from this group of countries, is however allowed: to Italian / EU / Schengen citizens and their family members, as well as to holders of long-term resident status and their family members . The possibility of entry into Italy, from List E countries, is confirmed for people who have a proven and stable emotional relationship (even if not cohabiting) with Italian / EU / Schengen citizens or with natural persons who are legally resident in Italy (long-term residents), who must reach the home / domicile / residence of the partner (in Italy). Or for the participation by athletes, technicians, judges and race commissioners, representatives of the foreign press and accompanying persons in competitive sports competitions, recognized as being of pre-eminent national interest with Coni provision (Italian National Olympic Committee) and the Italian Paralympic Committee and regulated by a specific safety protocol adopted by the sports organization organizing the event.

From these countries it is not possible to enter Italy for tourism reasons. Upon returning to Italy, if you have stayed or passed through these countries in the previous 14 days, you must: fill in the Passenger locator form before entering Italy. Undergo a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours before entry in Italy and whose result is negative or an antigenic swab in the 24 hours before entry in Italy whose result is negative.

Children under the age of 6 are exempted from the pre-departure buffer. It is necessary to immediately communicate your entry into Italy to the Prevention Department of the health care company competent for the area. You must reach your final destination in Italy only by private vehicle. It is necessary to undergo fiduciary isolation at the address indicated in the Passenger Locator Form for 10 days and at the end carry out an additional molecular or antigenic swab.

How are the 5 rules lists changed?

The 5 lists can be modified with an ad hoc ordinance adopted by the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Do the rules apply if I arrive by plane or if I travel by car?

The rules apply to anyone entering Italy, by any means.

Does the certificate have to be presented in paper or digital form?

The green certificate can be presented in paper or digital form and must be produced in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French, Spanish or German. To be valid, the certificate must have been issued by the competent health authority of the traveler’s country of origin.

Vaccination must have taken place with a vaccine validated by EMA, the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer BioNtech’s Comirnaty; Modern; Vaxzevria; Jansen (Johnson & Johnson). Certifications issued by the health authorities of Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus) and the United States are equivalent to those of European Union for access to activities and services on the Italian territory such as indoor restaurants, museums, cinemas.