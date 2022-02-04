Travel to Denmark, where mask and green pass are already a memory

AGI – The Danes don’t want to know more about green passes and masks. They welcome with absolute conviction the government’s choice to revoke (from 1 February) all restrictions related to Covid, including the green pass.

“I find it perfect as a decision, we are now talking about a normal flu. The people who are most at risk must be protected but not all the population must be locked up “, 61-year-old Torbin told AGI, at the end of his shift in central Copenhagen. When asked if he is not afraid of new waves, he does not show doubts. “Absolutely not, there can be no more infections than we have today”, he explains. And like him many think. Especially young people. social crisis.

“Finally we can go back to going out, to dance, to drink”, says Urinika. At the age of seventeen she can’t wait to get back “to the old normal”. “We missed being able to go out with friends, be together”, gives her support Sophie, her age and fellow student of hers. “We have organized a school party on Friday, it will end at midnight then we will continue to celebrate outside,” she said. “We do not know how you will go in the future but perhaps we can fight the pandemic with vaccines and no longer with restrictions. Obviously, those who want to wear a mask can do it”, they insist.

Currently the country counts between 40 and 50 thousand cases per day (out of a population of 5.8 million inhabitants) but relies on a high rate of vaccinations: more than 60% of Danes did the booster, a month ahead of the time schedule of the health authorities, and well above the European average of just under 45%.

“In my opinion, sooner or later we will all be infected by Omicron, we might as well remove the restrictions to speed up the immunization process”, says a forty-year-old who accompanies his son who has come out of kindergarten. Obviously both without a mask. Like almost the entire population. Not only outdoors but also indoors, on the premises. Even on public transport it is rare to see covered faces again. Almost like in 2019 when it was mostly Asian tourists who wore the masks.













“We have fifty thousand cases a day but no one has a mask, not even on the bus you need it, on the train. In restaurants, you no longer need to show the coronapass”, he always explains to AGI Claudio Dal Moro, an Italian citizen who has lived and worked in Copenhagen for 31 years (currently at the restaurant Accanto). “There has been a huge drop in activity for the restaurant but unlike Italy here we have help for staff, for rents. Even during the toughest lockdown all the employees got their salary”, he says. “I am from Veneto, and the last time I was in Venice, in September, I felt so sad for all the closures I have seen. I am seriously afraid that our economy will never be able to recover”, Dal Moro underlines.