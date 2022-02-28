Travel to Nicaragua from Cuba via El Salvador

Cuban travelers continue to search from within Cuba for options and alternatives for their flights to Nicaragua, once several countries, such as Costa Rica or Panama, have tightened the procedures to access their airports from the island. However, there are still Central American countries that do not request transit visas for Cubans, as is the case of El Salvador.

Seeking to explain this alternative to our users, Directory Cubano contacted, through an editor, via email, the General Consulate of the Republic of El Salvador in Cuba, based at Calle 24, Miramar, Playa, in Havana. According to said diplomatic headquarters and we quote: “you do not need a transit visa to pass through the airport of EL SALVADOR”.

Others sources consulted by our newsroom specify that the layover should not be longer than 12 hours and, of course, should not leave the limits of the international airport of El Salvador, San Óscar Arnulfo Romero, the main airport of that Central American country. In addition, since last November, the Salvadoran health authorities do not require a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test. So those are other extra facilities.

From the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration of El Salvador, the entire Salvadoran and foreign population was informed that, as of that day, that country eliminated the health requirements for entry into national territory related to the presentation of negative tests and vaccination cards. in the context of the health crisis for travelers entering the country.

They pointed out that since the new update, the corresponding communication was given to airlines, land and maritime transport companies and tour operators, so that the elimination of requirements was immediate for trips to El Salvador, making the shipping processes at ports and airports more flexible.

FLIGHTS TO EL SALVADOR FROM CUBA: ALTERNATIVE TO NICARAGUA

Although on the one hand, El Salvador does not put too many obstacles for Cuban travelers on their way through that country, the most difficult situation these days is finding flights to El Salvador from Cuba. Bad news, so far there are no direct connections and the alternative that was operating through the Panamanian airline, Copa Airlines, has been paralyzed for the time being.

Whoever seeks this route will have to undergo long flights of several hours waiting in different airports, at least until a company appears that sees in El Salvador an alternative and demanded way for Cubans to reach Nicaragua, which since last November has arranged the Free visa for Cubans.

The companies that are most viable for Cubans to leave the island for Nicaragua are Aruba Airlines, with direct flights from several airports, but with tremendous demand and airfares above 3,000 US dollars. In addition to Air Century, with a stopover in the Dominican Republic, which may also have a link to El Salvador and then to Nicaragua, or the Mexican company Viva Aerobus, which is making a technical stopover in Cancun and continuing on to Managua, the Nicaraguan capital.

If the demand does not allow you, you can always use an intermediate stopover in El Salvador, which does not require transit visas from Cubans. The Avianca company has at least four daily flights from El Salvador to Managua, lasting less than an hour, with a cost of just over 120 dollars, in some offers.