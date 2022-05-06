Travelers concerned about the masks that are removed at the San José airport

Travelers across the country can now drop off their masks at airports, but some flying through San Jose said they keep the protective layer on.

“I’m really looking forward to taking this flight,” Silicon Valley resident Ashu Garg, who is flying to San Diego with his family, told San José Spotlight. “It is more comfortable to travel without a mask, but the virus also continues to scare me.”

Garg, who was not wearing a mask at the entrance to Mineta San Jose International Airport on Wednesday, said he and his family will cover their faces during the flight.

San Jose resident Ashu Garg said his family will keep their masks on during their flight to San Diego this week. Photo by Tran Nguyen.

Garg and his family, along with thousands of other airport commuters, can remove their masks for the first time after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, airport officials announced this week. The decision follows a federal court ruling that abruptly ended the national mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes.

“As of April 18, face coverings are no longer a requirement at Mineta San Jose International Airport,” airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor told San José Spotlight, adding that masks are still strongly encouraged and airlines can still enforce mask mandates. “SJC encourages travelers to check with their airlines and public health authorities at their destinations before traveling.”

Airports in neighboring Bay Area cities also dropped the mandate earlier this week. VTA became the first major Bay Area transit agency to remove its mask rules on Wednesday.

COVID transmissions in Silicon Valley have dropped significantly since the peak of omicron-driven infections in January. But the number of cases in April is slightly higher than what the county saw in the previous month. As of Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID infections is 229; the average in mid-March was about 150. Hospitalizations remain low and steady with 78 COVID patients this week.

The South Bay also has some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with about five in six residents fully vaccinated and nearly 69% of the eligible population boosted.

Some health experts worry that the federal public transportation mask mandate has ended too quickly, with no time to transition or plan. The rule was previously set to expire on May 3.

“The (virus) is still around us,” Dr. Marcelle Dougan, an assistant professor of public health at San Jose State University, told San José Spotlight. “There is still an active level of cases and transmission, people are still getting the virus, and the consequences of the virus are not harmless.”

Immunocompromised residents, cancer patients, the elderly, and children do not yet have the same levels of protection from vaccines. Many can’t even get vaccinated, Dougan said.

“There’s no need to rush to just get rid of some of these barrier methods,” he said.

MaryAnn Michlovich, a Los Angeles resident who will be flying out of Mineta San Jose International Airport after her college tour of Santa Clara University, said she feels conflicted about the end of the mask mandate. Photo by Tran Nguyen.

MaryAnn Michlovich, a Los Angeles resident who will be flying back after her college tour of Santa Clara University, said she feels conflicted about the end of the mask mandate, but for now she will keep her mask on when she flies.

“In some situations, like restaurants, I think the mandate doesn’t make sense,” Michlovich told San José Spotlight. “But I think wearing masks is still important in a lot of closed spaces. I’m young so I’ll be fine, but I don’t want to infect my mom and my family because I’m not careful.”

Alice Freeman, a Maryland resident who is visiting her brother in San Jose, said many people on her flight kept their masks on.

“I’m still very nervous about all of this,” Freeman told San José Spotlight as she waited for her luggage. “In Maryland, the virus is back. I think it’s too early to get rid of the masks.”